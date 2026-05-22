Plans to remove 200 shipping containers in Mthatha CBD

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King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality’s law enforcement team removes a shipping container used for informal business in the Mthatha CBD.

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Bosses at the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality are planning to remove about 200 shipping containers used for informal businesses in the Mthatha CBD.

The move has angered hawkers operating from the containers, who say the businesses are their only source of income and support entire families.

Municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza confirmed the council was in the process of applying to court for permission to remove the containers.

The move comes after the municipality recently removed seven containers from Eagle Street, one of the busiest streets in the city centre.

The containers were removed following concerns raised by St DJ Memorial Medical Centre owner Dr Themba Malinga, whose facility is situated directly opposite the structures.

Malinga confirmed he had approached the municipality for assistance because construction work was under way at the site.

“Yes, it is true that I requested the KSD municipality to help,” Malinga said.

“We have been requesting for a long time and now they have stepped in to help so that the development of the town can proceed.”

Shortly after the operation, the municipality said in a social media post that the containers had been erected in contravention of a 2024 municipal bylaw prohibiting container businesses in the CBD.

“Now they want to take away our livelihoods. Are they going to give us jobs?

Mthatha hawker and mother Ntombie Hlanekela, who sells cooked meals in Leeds Road, said: “This is madness.

“Maybe they want us and our children to eat out of dustbins.

“We use the little we make to feed our families and send our children to school.

“Now they want to take away our livelihoods. Are they going to give us jobs?”

Hlanekela said she had heard about containers being removed but did not realise the municipality intended extending the operation across the CBD.

In 2024, KSD announced that cooked meals could be sold from mobile carts in the CBD, but not from caravans or shipping containers.

The bylaw also prohibited the sale of flammable liquids, poisonous chemicals and defoliants on the streets, while perishable food such as raw meat, fish and boiled eggs could only be sold in designated areas.

Business leaders in Mthatha have urged the municipality to identify alternative trading spaces before the removals.

Businessman Dr Andile Nontso, who is also secretary-general of the Eastern Cape Chamber of Business, said authorities needed to balance bylaw enforcement with economic realities.

“When you implement your bylaws, you must be conscious of the realities.

“These SMMEs who own these containers are job creators and employ the poorest of the poor,” he said.

Mampoza said the municipality was currently targeting containers erected on municipal servitudes and those allegedly connected illegally to the electricity grid.

“Some of them were selling food, some used as hair salons and others offering herbalist services,” he said.

“There were also illegal electricity connections.”

Mampoza said the operation would continue while the municipality completed internal legal processes.

He said container owners had been issued with a seven-day notice to remove their structures voluntarily between May 5 and May 14.

“We therefore enforced our bylaw only on containers on municipal servitudes,” he said, adding that owners could face penalties of R7,500 as well as daily storage costs.

Mampoza also confirmed the council had rescinded a 2001 resolution in January 2026 that prevented the municipality from removing containers.

He said the municipality had already identified land for a proposed “container city”, first announced by mayor Nyaniso Nelani in 2024, but internal processes to secure the land were still under way.

Nontso warned that the removals came at a time of deepening unemployment in the province.

According to Stats SA’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, the Eastern Cape unemployment rate increased from 42.5% to 44.6% in the first quarter of the year.

“Closing them will simply make matters worse. Some of those people have traded in them for years,” Nontso said.

“We urge the municipality to be considerate in implementing these bylaws.

“It must be done in a humane manner and secure alternative trading spaces must be identified first before removing them.”

Former KSD councillor and community activist Pasika Nontshiza accused the municipality of being insensitive to the plight of informal traders.

“We are talking about people who are not asking for jobs or municipal tenders but decided to create self-employment,” he said.

“Now they cannot fend for themselves because they are being deprived of economic opportunities by the municipality.”

UDM councillor Raymond Knock said the municipality was correct that a bylaw existed, but criticised officials for enforcing it without first providing alternative trading sites.

“You cannot just enforce law, these are breadwinners in their homes,” Knock said.

“KSD was supposed to have made sure it created demarcated spaces for hawkers in Mthatha and Mqanduli where people can go and trade.”

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