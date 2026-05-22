Police urged to act on illegal firearms in Duncan Village

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Members of the Duncan Village Community Policing Forum are asking police to intervene in their community to help remove illegal firearms following a series of shootings.

Story audio is generated using AI

Buffalo City metro crime-fighting forums have called on police to intensify efforts to remove illegal firearms from the streets following a series of shootings in Duncan Village.

The forums, which work closely with communities and police in crime prevention initiatives, said they were prepared to assist authorities in efforts to disarm criminals operating in the metro.

The calls follow the killing of three men in an apparent execution-style shooting in the Bhebhelele area of Duncan Village on Tuesday night.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said officers responding to the scene found spent cartridges outside a shack before discovering the bodies of three men inside.

The victims had been shot multiple times.

Gantana said detectives recovered spent cartridges and bullet heads from inside and outside the shack and opened a triple murder case.

On Thursday, police identified the victims as Bulumko Sibula, 37, Lutho Sibula, 28, and Mlungisi Sukwana, 36.

Gantana said investigations were continuing.

The incident is the latest in a series of violent crimes in the area.

Weeks earlier, prominent Duncan Village crime fighter Zola “Ta Zet” Titi was shot dead by unknown gunmen inside his tuck shop.

Titi was buried at the weekend, with scores of mourners attending his funeral.

On the day of his killing, he was on his way to take a firearm with his team. We don’t know whether that firearm is the one that shot him

Although the incidents are not believed to be linked, KuGompo City crime-fighting forum leader Anele Mkangelwa said Titi’s murder had heightened fears in the community.

Mkangelwa said residents and community crime structures could not afford to retreat in the face of criminal activity.

“You know the incident involving Ta Zet shows signs that something is lacking from our police system,” he said.

“On the day of his killing, he was on his way to take a firearm with his team. We don’t know whether that firearm is the one that shot him.

“We worked hard with Ta Zet to remove weapons off our streets in Duncan and police must do more to disarm these criminals.

“Yesterday a high school girl was robbed of her laptop at gunpoint in Oxford Street.

“We responded and found seven men in possession of a rifle. That just shows you how dangerous they are.”

Mkangelwa said communities also had a responsibility to assist police efforts.

“People in these areas know which people have guns and who are dangerous,” he said.

“They should also play a role in assisting the police in disarming these criminals.”

Meanwhile, Duncan Village CPF chair Thembisa Beula said recurring shootings were causing growing concern among residents.

“I don’t want to say much, but what I can say is that it is hard in Duncan Village now. The people are obviously concerned,” she said.

“What makes things worse is that we haven’t heard anything from Zet’s case.

“There hasn’t been any progress, even on Andile Myataza’s case. The delays are concerning.”

Myataza was shot outside his home in Scenery Park on May 13. His son rushed him to hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

Beula said the community would soon hold a meeting to discuss the violence and possible interventions.

Community member Nolundu Mnzinyana echoed calls for stronger co-operation between residents, community forums and police.

“There were areas in Ziphunzana you could not enter, especially if you were unfamiliar with the place,” she said.

“But, to be honest, since the establishment of forums, we’ve seen less police visibility because police depend on them.

“I heard about the shootings in Bhebhelele and I was not entirely shocked because even C-Section has always been notorious.

“This needs all of us to work with police and forums to fight crime.”

Provincial CPF chair Ludumo Salman described the current situation as very tense and scary.

“We don’t want this to become a normalised thing like in Cape Town,” he said.

“What’s necessary is more police visibility and more police personnel in our areas.

“CPFs should embark on roadshows to speak more with people on the ground.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch