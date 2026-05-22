Shops closed, undocumented foreign nationals arrested in KuGompo City

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SAPS and BCM health officials raided spaza shops owned by foreign nationals in Vincent, KuGompo City, on Thursday.

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Authorities in KuGompo City arrested 11 undocumented foreign nationals on Thursday during a crackdown targeting noncompliant businesses in several suburbs.

Fines totalling R22,000 were issued during the raid, which resulted in the closure of several shops and salons.

Cambridge police officers, Buffalo City Metro health and law enforcement officials and members of private security companies took part in the blitz.

The operation targeted businesses in Cambridge, Amalinda and Vincent, with teams inspecting wholesalers, salons, spaza shops and other stores suspected of operating outside the law.

By midday, police had arrested 10 men and a woman for alleged immigration-related offences.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested for possession of dagga.

Municipal health inspectors raised concerns over sweets being sold without proper packaging or labelling, saying consumers were unable to verify expiry dates, ingredients or product brands.

The operation also included a roadblock near CTM in Amalinda, where vehicles and drivers were stopped and vetted.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said authorities targeted premises suspected of operating in contravention of health and immigration laws.

He described the operation as successful.

According to police, 33 food shops were inspected, while three salons were shut down for noncompliance. The fire department also issued notices to five businesses.

In Devereux Avenue, Vincent, several shops were closed and foreign nationals detained.

The Vincent raids resulted in the highest number of closures, with teams inspecting multiple businesses opposite the Vincent Park Mall.

Several of the targeted shop owners declined to comment on why their businesses had been shut down.

It is great to see things done and for them to go after the illegal foreigners, the guys that aren’t documented, and to go after the drugs and the stolen vehicles, stolen property in the areas — it’s a huge need — James McDowell, ward 18 councillor

Ward 18 councillor James McDowell welcomed the operation, saying it was encouraging to see officials from multiple departments working together.

“It is great to see things done and for them to go after the illegal foreigners, the guys that aren’t documented, and to go after the drugs and the stolen vehicles, stolen property in the areas — it’s a huge need,” McDowell said.

“You can see in the areas afterwards that when an operation has been a success, and in our area, I beg for it all the time.

“I wish operations like this would happen weekly, so we can drive out the criminals and all just live in safer streets.”

The raids doubled as a farewell operation for retiring Colonel Sobandwe Ngangamsha, who is ending a 36-year policing career.

Ngangamsha said he was pleased to spend his final day in service participating in the operation.

Despite criticism that raids often yielded little, he said police remained committed to enforcing the law.

“We always ensure that we leave no stone unturned when we do our job.

“We are not here to chase people, but we are just following the law.

“If the law is not adhered to, then we act accordingly and decisively.”

The arrested suspects were processed at the Cambridge police station.

They are expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

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