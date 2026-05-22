WHO Africa head warns against underestimating risk of Ebola spread

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A man walks past the treatment centre set up by the NGO Alima in the courtyard of Bunia General Referral Hospital after a resurgence of Ebola involving the Bundibugyo strain, a rarer variant of the virus with no approved vaccine currently available, in Bunia, Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 21, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

It would be a mistake to underestimate the risk posed by the Ebola outbreak, the WHO regional director for Africa said on Friday, warning that just one case could spread the virus beyond the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The outbreak has resulted in 160 suspected deaths out of 670 suspected cases, and 61 of the cases have been confirmed, according to DRC health ministry data published on Thursday. Two cases have also been confirmed in neighbouring Uganda.

“It would be a big mistake to underestimate it, especially with a virus with this strain, Bundibugyo, (for) which we don’t have the vaccine,” Mohamed Yakub Janabi said in an interview at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

“So I would really encourage everyone, let’s help each other, we can bring this thing into control,” he said.

He added that the outbreak of Ebola in the DRC has had relatively little global attention compared with this month’s hantavirus outbreak, which affected cruise ship passengers from 23 countries including major powers.

“You just need one contact case to put all of us at risk, so my wish and prayer is that we should give (Ebola) the attention it deserves,” he said.

Ebola is an often-fatal virus that causes fever, body aches, vomiting and diarrhoea. It spreads through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, contaminated materials or people who have died from the disease.

STILL ASSESSING SCALE OF OUTBREAK

Janabi declined to comment on the expected duration and scale of the current outbreak, saying experts on the ground were in the process of assessing this.

The “hyperdynamic movement of the people” made it hard to gauge the situation, he said, adding that efforts to scale up testing, infection prevention measures and community engagement were under way.

A dispute over a deceased person’s body that led to the burning of Ebola treatment tents pointed to the importance of building trust, he said.

“We are trying to fight both frontiers,” he said, referring to the virus itself and misinformation about the illness circulating within the local population.

Another challenge was that epidemiologists are yet to find the initial person infected, he added, saying this was important for identifying and isolating the initial web of contacts.

Reuters