Police launch manhunt after armed robbery at former minister Naledi Pandor’s home

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Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane has launched a manhunt after an armed robbery and housebreaking at the home of former cabinet minister Naledi Pandor. File photo:

Police have launched a manhunt after an armed robbery and housebreaking at the home of former cabinet minister Naledi Pandor.

Suspects allegedly held the occupants at gunpoint before ransacking the property and fleeing with valuables.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police were working to trace and apprehend those responsible.

“The district police commissioner of Tshwane, Maj-Gen Samuel Thine, will visit the family to provide an update on the progress of investigations as well as ongoing policing interventions aimed at combating housebreaking and property-related crimes,” said Mathe.

SAPS acting national commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane called on police around the country to sustain intelligence-driven operations and continue stamping the authority of the state after the release of the latest quarterly crime statistics, which reflected a downward trajectory in several serious and violent crime categories.

“Dimpane commended the commitment and hard work of police officers on the ground, saying the reduction in crime in a number of categories demonstrates that focused operations, community co-operation and co-ordinated policing interventions are yielding positive results.”

However, Mathe added the acting national commissioner had cautioned that police could not afford to lower their guard and had instructed all provinces to intensify high-density operations, disruptive policing actions and targeted intelligence-led investigations against criminal syndicates and repeat offenders.

“Dimpane has reiterated that while police statistics between January and March recorded a decrease in housebreaking incidents nationally, incidents of this nature remain a priority for SAPS and will continue receiving focused attention,” said Mathe.

In a separate incident, Western Cape police have been instructed to “leave no stone unturned” in tracking down the suspects responsible for the murder of seven people in Khayamandi, Stellenbosch.

The shootings occurred in several incidents in Khayamandi on Friday evening and one on Saturday morning.

“Dimpane has condemned the senseless killings and assured affected families and communities that maximum resources will be deployed to investigate the case and bring those responsible to justice,” said Mathe.

She added that the acting national commissioner had also expressed concern after the discovery of a couple who were found murdered in the Kruger National Park.

The bodies were discovered in the Pafuri section of the park on Friday after a search was launched the previous evening when camp staff noticed the tourists had not returned to camp.

The vehicle the couple had been travelling in is still missing.

“Dimpane has directed police in Limpopo working together with park authorities and specialised investigative units to urgently track down those responsible for the murders and recover the missing vehicle.”

Mathe added that police are appealing to members of the public to co-operate with investigators by providing information that may assist ongoing investigations.

“The SAPS remains committed to unleashing the necessary resources and capabilities to combat violent crime and ensure safer communities around the country,” she said.

TimesLIVE