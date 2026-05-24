‘They’re still lying to us about the shocking state of Charlotte Maxeke’

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A senior doctor who risked his career and personal safety to expose the rot at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) says he has reached breaking point and is leaving the public health sector.
Prof Adam Mahomed, the hospital’s highly respected head of internal medicine, submitted a complaint to the public protector’s office in 2022 after a massive fire at the hospital five years ago.
On Friday, public protector Kholeka Gcaleka released the damning findings of her investigation, which highlighted gross maladministration at the hospital and “a compromised system that creates a breeding ground for corruption”.
In an emotional and hard-hitting interview with the Sunday Times, Mahomed said the hospital remained totally dysfunctional “because of the bulls**t of politics”.
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