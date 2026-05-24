Two convicted after breaking into Eastern Cape police station, stealing firearms

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Two relatives have been convicted on several charges arising from a break-in at the Tyefu police station, near Peddie, in June 2021.

Two men have been convicted on multiple charges after breaking into an Eastern Cape police station five years ago.

A stolen service pistol was later found hidden in a handbag belonging to the grandmother of one of the suspects.

Luncedo Ndwayana and Thandile Ndwayana, who are related, were convicted in the regional court in Qonce on Thursday for a burglary at the Tyefu police station, near Peddie, the theft of state-issued firearms and ammunition and other charges.

“On June 20 2021, Tyefu police station was unlawfully entered while two police officials were attending to service-related complaints within the policing precinct,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.

“Before leaving, the officials had secured the entrance gate, security gate and Community Service Centre (CSC) doors in accordance with prescribed security protocols.

“Upon returning, they found the station’s perimeter gate, security gate and CSC entrance had been forcibly breached in what was deemed a calculated attack on state infrastructure.

“Investigations revealed the perpetrators had stolen two computers, two Z88 9mm service pistols with magazines and an R5 rifle loaded with 112 live rounds of ammunition.”

A case was opened and assigned to the Hawks.

“Investigators launched an intensive intelligence-driven operation aimed at tracing the stolen firearms, identifying the perpetrators and neutralising any threat posed to surrounding communities,” Mhlakuvana said.

During follow-up operations in Ndlambe Village, near the Tyefu police station, police encountered Thandile Ndwayana, who shot at officers while attempting to evade arrest.

Police returned fire, subdued and arrested him without injury.

“A stolen Z88 9mm pistol linked to the Tyefu police station burglary was recovered in his possession,” Mhlakuvana said.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of Luncedo Ndwayana.

“Hawks investigators recovered another stolen Z88 9mm pistol concealed inside the accused’s grandmother’s handbag.

“Additional searches nearby resulted in the recovery of two firearm magazines and one of the stolen computers hidden in bushes adjacent to the police station.”

Both accused had remained in custody since their arrest after the state successfully opposed bail.

They appeared in court several times before being convicted.

Thandile Ndwayana was convicted of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, possession of a prohibited fully automatic firearm, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area and attempted murder.

Luncedo Ndwayana was convicted of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The case was postponed to June 19 for sentencing in the regional court in Dikeni.

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