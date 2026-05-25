Clock’s ticking for underspending Eastern Cape municipalities

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Co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams warned that funds, intended to address infrastructure backlogs and improve conditions in poor communities, were being returned to the National Revenue Fund year after year because municipalities failed to spend them.

Eastern Cape municipalities risk forfeiting hundreds of millions of rand meant for water, sanitation, roads and stormwater infrastructure, among other services, after spending just 58% of their R9.3bn in conditional grant allocations three months before the end of the financial year.

A department of co-operative governance report tabled before the Bhisho legislature’s portfolio committee has red-flagged persistent grant underspending as “a continuous and concerning phenomenon” that has cost the province millions in recent years.

Co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams warned that funds, intended to address infrastructure backlogs and improve conditions in poor communities, were being returned to the National Revenue Fund year after year because municipalities failed to spend them.

Williams said it was of huge concern that the funds, “meant to ... transform the socioeconomic plight of the Eastern Cape’s destitute communities, are returned year in, year out”.

Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay — which received the lion’s share of grants in the province — were among the worst performers by the end of March, both spending less than half their allocations.

Municipalities in the province shared 16 types of conditional grants in the 2025/2026 financial year, with a combined allocation of R9.3bn.

By the end of March, they had spent R5.4bn, or 58%, of their grant allocations, leaving about R3.9bn unspent three months before the financial year ends in June.

Williams said this was far below the minimum threshold expected by this stage of the financial year.

Of the 12 conditional grants allocated to Buffalo City, worth about R1.2bn, the metro underspent on all except the Expanded Public Works Programme Incentive Grant, of which it spent 156.9%, or R3.8m, of its R2.4m allocation.

By the end of March, BCM had spent R581.1m, or 47.3%, of its grant allocations, leaving more than R647m unspent.

The metro had spent less than 30% of its Municipal Disaster Response Grant and Trading Services Grant, and less than 40% of its Urban Settlements Development Grant and Programme and Project Preparation Support Grant.

It had spent just over 51% of its Informal Settlements Upgrading Partnership Grant, 61.4% of its Infrastructure Skills Development Grant and 73.6% of its Finance Management Grant.

Its trading services grant, according to a recent council report, is meant for upgrades to bulk water systems in KuGompo City, Mdantsane, Qonce, Bhisho and Dimbaza, among other areas.

It is also meant for wastewater treatment plant upgrades at Kidd’s Beach and Potsdam, and outfall sewer upgrades at Second Creek.

However, the report indicates no expenditure had been recorded on several of those critical projects.

The poor spending is among the reasons the BCM council recently approved the contracting of the Amatola Water Board to assist with bulk water and sanitation projects and improve grant expenditure.

Bulk water and sanitation infrastructure is a big challenge in the Bhisho/Qonce area and has, for many years now, stalled possible developments in both areas, including houses, malls, office parks and even a private hospital — Malibongwe Mtuze, Qonce resident

Qonce resident Malibongwe Mtuze said it was unacceptable that the city was underspending on water and sanitation grants while residents continued to experience serious infrastructure failures.

“Bulk water and sanitation infrastructure is a big challenge in the Bhisho/Qonce area and has, for many years now, stalled possible developments in both areas, including houses, malls, office parks and even a private hospital.

“All these possible developments could not be fulfilled due to lack of bulk infrastructure, but the city now faces a possibility of forfeiting unspent funds, while we suffer on the ground. That is really unacceptable,” Mtuze said.

Part of BCM’s Municipal Disaster Response Grant was meant for stormwater drainage upgrades in several parts of the city, but expenditure remains low.

Duncan Village resident Norma Mbethe said: “Them spending so little is unacceptable, while many communities, especially in low-lying areas, remain vulnerable to flooding every time heavy rain hits our shores.

“Many people are forced to abandon their shelters and houses on heavily raining days, as their areas are prone to flooding.

“If only the city authorities could prioritise taking care of stormwater drainage systems, flooding incidents would be minimised.”

Metro spokesperson Bongani Fuzile did not respond to questions by the time of publication.

Nelson Mandela Bay had spent 43%, or R717m, of its eight grants totalling R1.6bn by the end of March.

Williams said the consequence of poor spending by the two metros were “negatively felt by the whole Eastern Cape province”.

His spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, said the metros were unable to adequately spend their grants “due to lack of strong supply chain management leadership”.

“Some municipalities are not keeping up with the risk adjusted strategy timelines of spending 30% per quarter of their grants and end up lagging behind,” Oliphant said.

He said the co-operative governance department had placed “crack teams” at underperforming municipalities “to help them reboot their performance”.

Poor performance by municipalities in the province in the current year could lead to the forfeiture of a substantial amount of money to the National Treasury, compared with 2024/2025, when no money was forfeited, Oliphant said.

DA MPL Vicky Knoetze said the figures were extremely concerning.

She said the DA viewed the continued underspending of conditional grants as a serious failure of governance, planning and implementation.

“When municipalities fail to spend these funds, communities are left without the services and infrastructure that the money was specifically intended to provide.

“The remedy must be practical and enforced.

“Municipalities need proper project pipelines before grants are allocated, credible procurement plans, filled technical and senior management posts, monthly consequence management for non-performance and direct intervention where repeated failure places grant funding at risk,” Knoetze said.

EFF MPL Nokuthula Mlokoti said the party viewed the continuous underspending as “a catastrophic, criminal betrayal of the working class and an explicit admission of institutional collapse”.

“This is not underperformance, but a direct, violent assault on the constitutional rights of our people.

“To have BCM and NMB sit on cash while [their] communities lack basic services is an outright moral failure and a direct consequence of total administrative rot,” Mlokoti said, adding that “the entire local government system in the province requires an aggressive, structural purge”.

Mlokoti said according to historical data, Eastern Cape rural municipalities alone had returned R2.2bn in unspent grants to the Treasury over a five-year cycle.

“When adding the devastating failures of BCM and NMB, the numbers are sickening.”

BCM UDM councillor Anele Skoti said: “When municipalities fail to spend these funds, it means communities are denied services that were already funded and approved.

“It also destroys public trust because residents are often told there is no money, when in reality the money was available, but the municipality failed to implement.”

South African Local Government Association Eastern Cape chair Mesuli Ngqondwana, who is also the OR Tambo District Municipality mayor, said grant underspending undermined service delivery.

“Conditional grants are a critical instrument for accelerating infrastructure delivery and addressing longstanding service delivery backlogs.

“Persistent underspending not only delays essential projects but also places municipalities at risk of forfeiting funds,” Ngqondwana said.

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