Consumers urged to use water sparingly amid declining Eastern Cape dam levels

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The department of water and sanitation has called on the public to be cautious and use water wisely, as dam levels in the Eastern Cape are declining despite the recent heavy rains.

According to the latest state of the reservoirs report, combined average dam levels in the province dropped over the past week from 92.3% to 90.7%.

Forecasters have predicted lower than usual winter rainfall this season.

Department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said the Kouga Dam, which supplies water to Nelson Mandela Bay, had dropped from 103.5% to 101.6%.

The Loerie Dam experienced a marginal decline from 101.4% to 101.3%, while the level of the Impofu Dam had increased from 102.8% to 107.4% over the seven days.

In the Buffalo City Metro, the Rooikrans Dam dropped from 98.6% to 97.3%, while the Nahoon Dam declined from 75.9% to 74.6%.

The water level of the Bridle Drift Dam increased marginally from 82.7% to 83.4%.

“Most dams in the Chris Hani District Municipality have also experienced a drop in their water levels,” Mavasa said on Friday.

“The Xonxa Dam has declined from 99.7% to 99.6%, the Macubeni Dam has drastically dropped from 95.1% last week to 91.7% this week, and the Tsojana Dam is sitting at 99.4% this week, compared to 99.7% last week.

“The Xilinxa Dam, that serves Butterworth, has dropped from 98.3% to 97.3%, the Gcuwa Dam took a dive from last week’s 78.8% to 75% this week, and the Toleni Dam has dropped from 89% to 88.6%.”

He said the dams on the eastern side of the province such as the Mthatha Dam and Nqadu Dam had dropped from 99.1% to 98.6% and 74.1% to 72.2%, respectively.

However, the Mabheleni Dam was at full capacity.

“The department of water and sanitation calls on water users to be cautious and use water wisely, as the provincial water storage levels continue to decline,” Mavasa said.

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