From Qaga to SA netball star to high court bench

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Nomthandazo Ntlama-Makhanya was recently appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a judge of the Eastern Cape high court division in Makhanda.

When Nomthandazo Ntlama-Makhanya takes her seat on the bench at the Makhanda high court on August 1, it will mark the culmination of a journey shaped by resilience, loss, academic excellence and sporting achievement.

The Qaga-born academic, recently appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a judge of the Eastern Cape high court division in Makhanda, has spent decades breaking barriers in both education and sport.

Ntlama-Makhanya made history as the first black SA woman to become a professor at the University of Fort Hare, where she built much of her academic career.

Yet, she said becoming a judge was never something she imagined as a young student.

“I received the news with much emotion as a pure academic that never practiced law to be appointed to the bench other than the few stints I acted as judge,” she said.

“It never came to my mind that one day I would be a judge because at the time of doing my undergraduate studies and doing the BJuris degree at the University of Fort Hare, the only path was to become a prosecutor or a magistrate.”

Her appointment follows a rigorous judicial selection process, including scrutiny by legal bodies and interviews held in April, where her experience as an acting judge strengthened her candidacy.

A person’s background should not define their character, but show their resilience in attaining their envisaged goals — Nomthandazo Ntlama-Makhanya, judge

Now 54, Ntlama-Makhanya’s rise to one of the country’s highest legal offices is also a story of overcoming extraordinary hardship.

Born in Qaga village outside Qonce, she attended Sobi Primary and Masele Higher Primary before completing high school at Gasela High School in Mxaxo and matriculating at Forbes Grant in Ginsberg.

Despite her academic success, her journey was marked by repeated personal setbacks.

While studying at Fort Hare at the age of 22, she lost both her parents within two months of each other during her first year of university.

She also failed matric, repeated a module during her undergraduate law studies, lost her elder sister Tumeka in 2001 and her grandmother in 2002, and in 2004 underwent surgery after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Yet she refused to allow those setbacks to define her future.

After completing her BJuris degree, she enrolled for an LLB before receiving a scholarship to study towards a master of laws in constitutional law at Stellenbosch University.

She joined Fort Hare as a junior lecturer in 2002, teaching criminal law, criminal procedure and law of evidence, while also coordinating human rights projects under the Unesco Oliver Tambo Chair of Human Rights.

Outside academia, Ntlama-Makhanya also excelled on the netball court.

She became the first black national netball player representing the Eastern Cape and the first national player in Fort Hare’s history.

“I played netball for SA and in 1994, when the black and white federations merged, I was one of the four black netball players that was selected to play against New Zealand Under 21,” she said.

Her sporting career saw her tour countries including Australia, Botswana, England, Jamaica and Namibia, while the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester marked the end of her international career.

Today, she hopes her story will inspire young people from rural communities to pursue their ambitions despite difficult circumstances.

“It is my aspiration to continue to do more and see the law being translated into the lived realities of the people in our societies,” she said.

“A person’s background should not define their character, but show their resilience in attaining their envisaged goals.”

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