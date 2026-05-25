‘Man B’ case postponed as 16-year-old victim remains in Frere ICU

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The bail hearing for Mlindelwa ‘Man B’ Tyekana has been postponed.

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The bail hearing of prominent KuGompo City businessman Mlindelwa “Man B” Tyekana and his two co-accused was postponed to Tuesday after the lead prosecutor requested leave for a medical appointment.

Tyekana and his co-accused were apprehended by police on May 15 on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault of two minors, both aged 16.

One of the minors is in Frere Hospital’s ICU after allegedly being shot twice in the stomach by the accused.

The hearing, which was moved from court B to C and then to the high court, was again packed with supporters of both the victims and the accused. It was subject to technical issues that caused the court changes and a late start.

The high court — the same courtroom EFF leader Julius Malema appeared in just over a month ago — heard the defence begin its questioning of the witness, investigating officer Sgt Mgubo.

The questioning lasted more than an hour.

After the defence concluded, the state began cross-examination, which lasted just more than 15 minutes before the prosecutor asked to be excused to attend a previously scheduled medical appointment.

The case was postponed to Tuesday in the same high court.

The three accused — Tyekana, Siyasanga Mashologu and Dalixolo Willie — remain in custody.

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