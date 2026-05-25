Man shot dead while collecting firewood on disputed land near Ngqeleni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zikhanye Ngwabavu, 22, was killed, and Siphumle Mphothulwana, 30, and Masande Marhawule, 30, were seriously wounded while collecting firewood.

Story audio is generated using AI

A long-running land dispute between neighbouring villages near Ngqeleni, southeast of Mthatha, turned deadly on Sunday when a man was shot dead and two others seriously wounded while collecting firewood.

Residents of the Godidi and Bhantini (EmaZizini) administrative areas in the Mnquma Local Municipality said the conflict over communal land had simmered for more than 20 years.

Police said Zikhanye Ngwabavu, 22, was killed and Siphumle Mphothulwana, 30, and Masande Marhawule, 30, were seriously wounded. They are all from Bhantini village.

A 76-year-old Godidi headman, Nkosi Zamuxolo Ndamase, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the shooting happened shortly before 10.30am.

“The community members were collecting firewood in the forest when they were confronted and shot,” Gantana said.

“Further searching of the area led officers to the body of a man, who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the forehead.

“He was declared deceased at the scene.”

She said the suspect was found in possession of a shotgun and pistol, both licensed in his name, and the firearms were confiscated for investigation.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Residents from both communities said the victims had been transporting a load of wood from disputed land in a bakkie when the shooting occurred.

Both villages claim rights to the land, saying they have used it for grazing and collecting firewood for generations.

Buyisile Fofani, uncle of the deceased, said the family was devastated.

“The law must take its course,” he said.

“It is so sad that he was shot dead only for collecting dry wattle wood in communal land.”

Sibabini Mphothulwana said his brother was fighting for his life in hospital.

“He was collecting wood for the preparation of the funeral of our aunt, which will be held on Saturday,” he said.

“We pray for his recovery; we cannot lose another family member.”

Veliswa Marhawule, the mother of Masande, said the violence had shocked the community.

“We never thought that one day blood would be spilt for collecting wood on communal land,” she said.

The two wounded men are being treated at a hospital in Mthatha.

Bhantini headman Nkosi Jongikhaya Sinde called for calm.

“We had all these years feared for the worst over this land dispute but prayed that such should not happen.

“It has now happened, and we pray for no recurrence.”

Sinde said the dispute dated back to 2006 and remained unresolved despite attempts through courts and traditional leadership structures.

He said the communities were closely connected through family ties and intermarriage.

Prince Manelisi Ndamase, the brother of the arrested headman, also appealed for peace.

“We must not allow anything to divide us, and we must deal with the issue of the land dispute in the spirit of togetherness, as violence will never take us anywhere but breeds a cycle of animosity and bloodbaths.”

Nyandeni municipality chief whip Nomnikelo Yehana urged residents not to retaliate.

“We urge both communities to allow the law to take its course,” she said.

Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso said traditional leaders should be symbols of unity.

“Any involvement of a traditional leader in gun violence undermines the institution.”

Contralesa provincial chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana said traditional leaders were concerned about the incident and people “taking the law into their own hands”.

Land disputes between villages are common and often linked to apartheid-era boundaries and unresolved traditional claims.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch