Rugby kit donated to Newlands school in joint initiative with Mapimpi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi, through his foundation, donated rugby kit and equipment to players at Ngwenyathi High School in Newlands recently in partnership with the Hollywood Foundation.

The Makazole Mapimpi and Hollywood foundations have joined forces to uplift young rugby players at Ngwenyathi High School through a donation of rugby kit and training equipment.

The initiative is aimed at developing grassroots sport in rural communities.

The handover, held at the school in Newlands outside KuGompo City, generated excitement among pupils, teachers and aspiring rugby players who received much-needed sporting gear to support the school’s rugby programme.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts by both foundations to invest in youth development and provide opportunities for talented young athletes from disadvantaged communities.

The donation included rugby jerseys, shorts, socks, rugby balls and training equipment intended to improve training conditions and encourage greater participation in the sport.

I started this foundation four years ago to show aspiring rugby players that it is possible to reach your dreams, regardless of where you come from

Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi, through his foundation, has continued to give back to communities and inspire young people through sport and education initiatives.

“I started this foundation four years ago to show aspiring rugby players that it is possible to reach your dreams, regardless of where you come from,” Mapimpi said at the weekend.

The two-time rugby world champion emphasised the importance of education.

“I dropped out in high school, but rugby taught me how to be literate,” he said.

“I could not speak English before, but the sport exposed me to different cultures which I am grateful for.”

With retirement approaching, Mapimpi said that would not stop him from being part of rugby.

“I have different revenues that I am part of, but I will never leave rugby,” he said.

The Hollywood Foundation has also established itself as a major supporter of grassroots sports development across SA, regularly donating sporting equipment and resources to schools and community clubs.

The Hollywood Foundation’s Andy Ngcobo said the initiative hoped to inspire young people so they did not involve themselves in criminal activities.

“We live in a society, especially in rural areas, where young people are deprived of opportunities and they [move] into criminal activities, and that must change,” he said.

Ngcobo said the partnership with the Mapimpi Foundation was helping to inspire aspiring rugby players that there was hope.

“We want to see the young people prosper, regardless of the channel they choose,” he said.

Ngwenyathi High School representatives welcomed the donation, saying it would go a long way in boosting morale among pupils and motivate the rugby team ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

Principal Vuyisile Mtsewu expressed his gratitude for the donation, saying it was going to make a huge difference within that community, inspiring other young people to take part in sport.

he donation is going to motivate us, because we tend to be discouraged when playing a match and we do not have the proper kit

Teachers and community members said many rural schools struggled with a lack of proper sporting equipment, making donations such as these vital in helping pupils pursue their sporting dreams.

School pupil and rugby player Siyakholwa Banzi was overwhelmed by the initiative.

“The donation is going to motivate us, because we tend to be discouraged when playing a match and we do not have the proper kit.

“As we are one of the best-performing schools in sports, I am sure the initiative will push young people to succeed.”

The handover also highlighted the importance of partnerships between private organisations and community foundations in creating opportunities for young people in underserved areas.

The Makazole Mapimpi Foundation has previously collaborated with community organisations and other partners on school support programmes and sports development initiatives.

The Hollywood Foundation has similarly invested in several rugby sponsorship and school development projects around the country as part of its broader community upliftment programmes.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch