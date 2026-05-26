18 boys rescued from illegal initiation school in Emalahleni

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Eighteen boys were rescued by Vosman police from an illegal initiation school.

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Eighteen boys aged between 14 and 17 have been rescued by Vosman police in Emalahleni from an illegal initiation school, and a 51-year-old man was arrested at the weekend.

The suspect will face charges of extortion and contravention of the Customary Initiation Act.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Sgt Thulisile Magagula said the arrest was made after the disappearance of a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly recruited to the school without parental consent on May 22.

“The boy’s mother received a call from the initiation school principal saying her son had already been admitted. When she asked for his release, she was allegedly told to provide groceries and pay money for initiation-related costs,” said Magagula.

She reported the matter to the Vosman police station, prompting the activation of the “ingoma task team”.

Officers traced the school and found the 16-year-old boy already initiated. During the operation, police also found 17 other boys, allegedly kept at the school without their parents’ consent.

All 18 minors were rescued and safely returned to their families.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi warned initiation school principals against recruiting or keeping minors without parental consent.

“Offenders will face the full might of the law,” Mkhwanazi said.

TimesLIVE