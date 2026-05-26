Classes resume at Gonubie school after upgrades start

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Mzamowethu Public School in Gonubie is finally getting some much-needed renovations. A worker is seen removing pieces of roof sheeting from the school's toilets.

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Teaching and learning have resumed at Mzamowethu Combined School after pupils were locked out for almost a week during protests by frustrated parents over deteriorating infrastructure and poor conditions at the institution.

Pupils returned to class last week following engagements between parents, school management and Eastern Cape education department officials aimed at resolving the impasse that disrupted academic activities.

The protest erupted after parents raised concerns about overcrowded classrooms at the Gonubie school, damaged infrastructure and unsafe learning conditions.

During the shutdown, parents prevented pupils and teachers from entering the premises, demanding urgent intervention from the department.

Construction work has now started at the school, with new classroom blocks expected to be built as part of efforts to ease overcrowding and improve infrastructure.

Repairs to leaking roofs have also begun after parents complained that pupils were forced to learn in poor conditions during rainy weather.

We were not protesting for the sake of disrupting classes. We want our children to learn in a proper and safe environment

Parent Professor Molose said the community had not intended to disrupt teaching but wanted urgent action from authorities.

“We were not protesting for the sake of disrupting classes. We want our children to learn in a proper and safe environment,” he said.

Molose welcomed the reopening of the school and the start of construction work, saying the developments had brought hope to the community.

“Our children have already missed too many days. We are happy they are back in class and that work has finally started,” he said.

Community member Lonwabo Lupuwana said the interruption had negatively affected the academic programme and preparations for upcoming assessments.

“We are relieved that there is some intervention being done by the department, because the state of the building posed a danger to the children,” he said.

Parents said they would continue monitoring progress to ensure promises made by education authorities were fulfilled.

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department had dispatched a team of facilitators to assess ablution facilities at the school.

“There are also some other sub-committees that are going to make sure we are able to address issues that pertain to the schooling.

“The department is ensuring all issues are addressed with a solution as they are raised,” Mtima said.

Earlier in May, parents claimed the school’s infrastructure had deteriorated to such an extent that pupils were being sent home at 11am daily because of blocked and unusable toilets, ongoing sewerage problems and a lack of water.

They had vowed that teaching would not resume until education MEC Fundile Gade personally visited the school and committed to a timeline for renovations.

Parents also raised concerns about severe overcrowding, with 75 grade 12 pupils sharing a single classroom.

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