Constable arrested after shooting and ‘weekend of violent incidents’

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The acting station commander was shot below the left arm and is in a stable condition. Stock photo.

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A 24-year-old police constable has been arrested after allegedly opening fire at Majola police station, near Port St Johns, and leaving the acting station commander injured.

The shooting happened on Monday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana on Tuesday said this followed a weekend of violent incidents linked to the constable.

“The constable allegedly stabbed two different men during separate quarrels, forcibly took two private vehicles (one was crashed, the other rolled into water) and fled both scenes. No cases were reported at the time,” Gantana said.

“On Monday the two victims came to the station to discuss damages. During the meeting, the constable forced open a colleague’s safe, took her firearm and opened fire on station managers and the complainants.

“The acting station commander was shot below the left arm and is in a stable condition. A shootout with other members followed. The suspect fled into bushes but was later arrested.”

The constable faces four counts of attempted murder, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and charges related to the weekend stabbings and vehicle thefts. He is expected to appear in the Port St Johns magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata condemned the officer’s actions. “This conduct is criminal and a betrayal of the SAPS uniform,” Ncata said. “Any member who breaks the law will be arrested and face justice like any other suspect. No leniency.”

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