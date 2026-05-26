Delays again as ‘Man B’ bail bid continues in KuGompo City court

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Mlindelwa “Man B” Tyekana and his two co-accused are back in court.

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The bail hearing of prominent KuGompo City businessman Mlindelwa “Man B” Tyekana and his two co-accused was again marred by delays on Tuesday.

Tyekana, former police officer Siyasanga Mashologu, and Daluxolo Willie, a security guard employed by Tyekana, are applying for bail in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City after their arrest on May 15.

They face charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault involving two minors.

Tuesday was Tyekana’s third appearance since Friday, when the bail hearing was postponed to Monday because the prosecutor’s questioning had not been completed by 4pm.

Monday’s proceedings were postponed to Tuesday after lead state prosecutor Abe Moya asked to be excused to attend a previously scheduled medical appointment.

When the hearing resumed shortly after 9am on Tuesday, the state asked for more time until Moya returned to continue leading the case, or alternatively for time to familiarise itself with the matter if another prosecutor was appointed.

I can only agree with Mr Phakade’s description of Mr Moya’s proceedings in these proceedings, nor am I surprised that he is absent today [Tuesday]. I have tolerated so much that it has become the norm. At this point further delays are unjustified — Magistrate Kevin von Brett

Defence advocate Asanda Phakade, representing Tyekana and his co-accused, opposed any further delay and argued that his clients were being prejudiced while they remained in custody and were presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“They have approached this court to exercise their constitutional right to apply for bail, and now all those endeavours are being frustrated deliberately by the state,” Phakade said.

“That as it is, I am not surprised by this. We have observed that conduct. If the state is not ready to proceed, which we do not know why, then the bail may be prepared as unopposed.”

Magistrate Kevin von Brett, who has repeatedly expressed frustration about the delays and on Monday described the postponement as obvious time wasting, said bail applications were urgent and should be dealt with without unnecessary delay.

“The court is placed in an awkward position where I have to try to be as fair as possible to both sides,” Von Brett said. “Unfortunately I can only agree with Mr Phakade’s description of Mr Moya’s proceedings in these proceedings, nor am I surprised that he is absent today [Tuesday].

“I have tolerated so much that it has become the norm. At this point further delays are unjustified.”

Von Brett ordered that the bail hearing continue without Moya as the lead prosecutor for the day but allowed an adjournment for the state to familiarise itself with the matter.

The hearing is under way.

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