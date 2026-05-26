Flurry of phone calls at time of ANC leader’s murder, court hears

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Convicted murderer Mzukisi Ndamase is alleged to have masterminded the Lusikisiki massacre from prison.

More than 20 phone calls were exchanged between two of the accused in the murder of ANC leader Mncedisi “Sncane” Gijana in the minutes around the killing, the Mthatha High Court, sitting in Lusikisiki, heard this week.

The state alleges that one of the numbers belonged to Mzukisi Ndamase, who prosecutors claim orchestrated the murder from prison using a smuggled cellphone.

The court previously heard that Songezo Mashiya Vuma, the youngest of the accused, allegedly led the operation at Gijana’s Lubhacweni village home in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024, while taking instructions from Ndamase by phone.

Investigating officer Sergeant Sbulele Mngcandubana testified that call data records from MTN showed “the heaviest phone activity occurred in the minutes Gijana was being kidnapped and killed”.

Mngcandubana said investigators obtained records covering the period between 7pm and 9pm on the night of the murder.

“Within that window, transcripts record specific calls from the two phone numbers at 8.19pm, 8.20pm, again in the same minute, and 8.26pm, continuing until after 9pm,” he told the court.

The state argues the repeated contact demonstrates an ongoing relationship and communication during the attack, forming a key part of its case against Ndamase.

Ndamase, who was arrested in November 2024 while already facing charges linked to the Lusikisiki massacre, denies directing the killing but admits communicating regularly with several co-accused.

“At no stage have I ever disputed knowing four of the accused. I did communicate with them.

“But to say that I sent them to commit the offences — that is where I dispute,” he told the court.

Ndamase said he had been making frequent calls to the accused since July 2024 and argued that the volume of calls on the day of the murder was not unusual.

“Each day, I made 15 to even over 20 calls to each other. So it was not for the first time on the day of Gijana’s murder,” he said.

“There is no voice recording of me sending people to go and commit these crimes …

“No voice recordings or messages showing explicit instruction have been produced to date,” he said.

The court also heard evidence from SAPS technology and innovation shared service centre digital analyst Warrant Officer Lungile Mfiki, who testified about the forensic extraction of data from a cellphone allegedly found in Ndamase’s prison cell.

Mfiki said he extracted information from an MTN SIM card found in the device and transferred screenshots of calls and messages to investigators.

The phone evidence forms part of a broader case involving two attacks.

Prosecutors allege the same accused were involved in both Gijana’s murder and the September 2024 Lusikisiki massacre, in which 18 people were killed at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village.

Six men — Ndamase, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, Vuma and Mawethu Nomdlembu — have pleaded not guilty.

The state is expected to continue leading evidence on the forensic handling of exhibits and call data records in the coming days.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone