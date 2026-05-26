From Addo to Amathole: Vast biodiversity project seeks to create jobs

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A proposed project, known as the Greater Addo-Amathole Biodiversity Economy Node (GAA BEN), will stretch across 2.8 million hectares from the Addo Elephant National Park to the Kei River coastline.

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The Eastern Cape is hoping to turn its wildlife, tourism and natural resources into a major economic driver through an ambitious new biodiversity project expected to attract investment and create jobs in rural communities.

The scope of the project, known as the Greater Addo-Amathole Biodiversity Economy Node (GAA BEN), stretches across 2.8-million hectares from the Addo Elephant National Park to the Kei River coastline.

SANParks head of communications JP Louw said the initiative aimed to grow the province’s “green economy” by combining conservation with tourism, agriculture and business development.

The project, co-ordinated by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment, is supported by a R32m grant from the Global Environment Facility (GEF 7), set up to enable developing countries invest in nature, which Louw said was being used as seed funding to unlock further investment in the province.

The biodiversity economy masterplan was officially launched during the recent 5th Multistakeholder Co-ordination Forum in Port Alfred, which was attended by government department officials, members of conservation agencies, traditional leaders, representatives of NGOs and private sector partners.

SANParks is leading the implementation of the project alongside the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency.

“This is not just another plan on paper,” Louw said.

“We are working on turning these plans into real opportunities for communities and businesses.”

Louw said the biodiversity node had been divided into four major land-use zones — tourism and wildlife, agriculture, marine economy and urban development.

The tourism, recreation and wildlife zone is expected to focus heavily on eco-tourism, conservation and wildlife-based industries, while the agricultural zone will promote nature-friendly farming practices.

A marine zone stretching from the Sundays River to the Kei River estuary will focus on unlocking opportunities linked to the ocean economy, while urban development will centre around Buffalo City and Gqeberha.

Louw said the co-ordinated approach could help position the Eastern Cape as a leading destination for “green investment”.

He said the Addo Elephant National Park alone contributed an estimated R104m to the regional economy each month.

By aligning our efforts under a single ‘mega living landscape’ vision, we ensure that every rand spent works harder, creating more value than isolated projects ever could

Before the biodiversity masterplan was even finalised, the node was already contributing about R714.7m to the region’s Gross Value Added (GVA), he said.

“The implementation of the masterplan is a call for all actors — government, private sector and communities — to co-ordinate their existing spend.

“By aligning our efforts under a single ‘mega living landscape’ vision, we ensure that every rand spent works harder, creating more value than isolated projects ever could.

“By joining forces, we are encouraging further investment in local SMMEs, such as those in game meat processing, eco-tourism and community-led conservation.

“This alignment turns the Eastern Cape into a competitive, unified destination for green investment, ensuring long-term prosperity for the people who live alongside our natural treasures,” Louw said.

The project comes at a time when unemployment remains critically high across the province, particularly in rural communities.

Speaking on behalf of the AmaRharhabe Kingdom, Prince Joe Jongolo said it supported the initiative because it spoke directly to the core issues affecting rural communities.

“This seeks to break down gated communities into a single park that creates awareness and, at the same time, encourages rural communities to look at the whole question of biodiversity and farming.

“So the kingdom took a conscious decision to say, let us be active participants in the programme, as the king spoke in Port Alfred, trying to enhance the question of these partnerships.”

According to Louw, SANParks has enrolled 20 local small businesses into a business incubation programme aimed at helping entrepreneurs benefit directly from tourism and conservation opportunities.

He said the node’s broader goal was to ensure communities living near conservation areas became active participants in the economy rather than simply living alongside protected land.

“This is about creating market access, skills development and supply-chain opportunities for local businesses.”

Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency chief executive Vuyani Dayimani said the node represented the highest concentration of biodiversity assets of both flora and fauna.

“The initiative has the potential to create a stronger and more connected tourism destination by linking biodiversity assets, community participation, conservation areas and tourism experiences across the province.

“For the Eastern Cape, this creates opportunities not only within tourism itself but across the broader value chain, including accommodation, food production, transport services, maintenance, local suppliers and community enterprises.”

He said the agency was supporting initiatives linked to the Brakfontein Community Reserve, focusing on operationalising the reserve and supporting the declaration of additional community conservation land of about 5,000ha.

“This process includes building local capacity and providing skills development and training opportunities to communities to ensure meaningful participation and long-term benefits.”

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