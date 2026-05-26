LISTEN | Public protector probes root causes of illegal migration

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Public protector Adv Kholeka Gcaleka during the media briefing on the report on an investigation into allegations of undue delay by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development and Gauteng of Health to repair structure damage caused by a fire at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academy Hospital held at the public protector's office in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

South Africa and Zimbabwe are investigating the root causes of illegal migration, as tensions over foreigners in South Africa continue to draw regional scrutiny.

Speaking at the 12th African Federation of Institutes of Internal Auditors Conference in Cape Town, public protector Kholeka Gcaleka said the probe seeks to understand the socio-economic drivers of migration and identify practical solutions.

“We are currently doing an investigation in South Africa … to get what are the root causes of illegal migration and how do we remedy it,” she said.

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Together with the South African Human Rights Commission they hope to focus on producing evidence-based recommendations for government.

Gcaleka’s remarks come amid renewed diplomatic tensions over the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa. Nigerian lawmakers recently called for sanctions against Pretoria, citing alleged xenophobic attacks and accusing the government of failing to act decisively.

The row follows a wave of anti-immigrant protests and campaigns by groups such as Operation Dudula, which have intensified pressure on undocumented migrants and fuelled broader debates about immigration policy and enforcement.

In some cases, the situation has escalated to the point where Nigerian authorities have considered repatriating citizens, with dozens reportedly seeking to return home amid fears for their safety.

Against this backdrop, Gcaleka linked migration trends to deeper structural challenges across the continent, particularly poverty, inequality and lack of opportunity.

“Without the full implementation of sustainable development goals, we will continue to see the African child crossing borders through dangerous rivers,” she said.

She warned that unless governments act on research findings, such interventions risk becoming meaningless.

“How many research papers are produced in Africa? They gather dust and we move on to the next topic,” she said.

Gcaleka said her office’s investigation aims to avoid that outcome by ensuring recommendations are practical and are implemented.