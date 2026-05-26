More charges against headman after fatal shooting on disputed land

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Godini headman Nkosi Totosi Zamuxolo Ndamase appeared briefly in the Ngqeleni magistrate’s court on Tuesday after a fatal shooting.

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A 76-year-old Ngqeleni traditional leader accused of allegedly opening fire on a group of men collecting dry wattle wood for a funeral has now also been charged with the unlawful possession of a shotgun after police allegedly found he did not have a valid licence for the firearm.

Godini headman Nkosi Totosi Zamuxolo Ndamase appeared briefly in the Ngqeleni magistrate’s court on Tuesday following Sunday’s shooting, which left one man dead and two others wounded.

The victims had allegedly been collecting dry wattle to use for cooking at a funeral when the shooting occurred.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Ndamase now faced additional charges linked to the shotgun allegedly used in the shooting.

“In addition to the charges including one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, an additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, in relation to the shotgun, were added as he failed to produce a valid licence for the firearm concerned,” Tyali said.

The case was postponed to Thursday for a formal bail application.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the shooting happened shortly before 10.30am.

“The community members were collecting firewood in the forest when they were confronted and shot,” Gantana said.

“Further searching of the area led officers to the body of a man, who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the forehead. He was declared deceased at the scene.”

Gantana had earlier said police found the suspect in possession of a shotgun and pistol, both believed at the time to have been licensed in his name, and that the firearms had been confiscated for investigation.

However, Tyali later confirmed that further investigation allegedly revealed the shotgun was not licensed.

A bakkie loaded with dry wattle wood remained at the scene with multiple bullet holes clustered across its windscreen.

The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood near the back of the vehicle.

The shooting is understood to have happened on land disputed by the Godini and Bhantini (EmaZizini) communities, both of which claim ownership.

The dispute has allegedly continued for almost two decades, although residents said this was the first fatal shooting linked to the conflict despite previous tensions.

Residents from both communities said the victims had been transporting a load of wood from the disputed land in a bakkie when the shooting occurred.

Both villages claim historical rights to the land, saying they have used it for grazing livestock and collecting firewood for generations.

Nyandeni municipality chief whip Nomnikelo Yehana urged residents not to retaliate. “We urge both communities to allow the law to take its course.”

Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders chairperson Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso said traditional leaders should promote unity in communities.

“Any involvement of a traditional leader in gun violence undermines the institution.”

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