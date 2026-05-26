OFF TRACK | Calls for private operators to run failing Eastern Cape reserves

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Eastern Cape tourism operators are calling on the government to open up the 17 failing Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism-run parks to private sector operators.

This follows revelations that ECPTA is lurching further down the trail of neglect and dysfunctionality.

ECPTA and its industrialisation-focused boss, the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism, faces another cash crisis.

ECPTA’s board chair, advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa, releasing a joint statement with the department, admitted that “essential services and critical operations” in the province’s parks and tourism sector were being prioritised to align with available budget.

The cash shortage was a result of a “constrained funding environment” and he noted that in the past the budget shortfall was “historically supplemented through additional funding mechanisms and grant support”.

Without bailout money, it appeared that the decision was to shore up core functions — “conservation responsibilities, reserve management and protection of biodiversity assets”.

There was no mention of which reserves would not be prioritised and what that meant for staff and park assets.

A more detailed view on the state of the reserves came from Dr Div de Villiers, former director of the department’s Green Scorpions and now chair of the Wild Coast Development Forum.

He said reserve fences were falling, vehicles were broken or not available, tourism facilities were in a state of of disrepair, staff were so underserved with equipment they could not do their basic conservation duties, invasive plants were infesting the reserves, and roads were not maintained.

In this barely functioning scenario, he said, neighbouring private game reserves had top-class anti-poaching units which had for some time assisted with protection of wildlife, especially rhino from poachers.

He said the one ray of light was the partnership between the private sector and communities around the Mkambati Nature Reserve on the Wild Coast.

“Hopefully any closure of ECPTA parks will not affect this.”

Wild Coast Holiday Association chair William Ross said Eastern Cape Parks was failing to manage tourism facilities and protect the environment.

Ross called on ECPTA to “engage with private sector products and should thrash out viable, sustainable business modules that I am sure exist in our neighbouring provinces”.

Effectively closing down reserves would encourage vandalism and poaching.

A fast-rising voice in the province’s private tourism promotion sector is the nonprofit company, ECTour which works with scores of tourism operators.

Its chief executive, Mark Andersen, said the great irony was that the province had exceptional national tourism potential.

“The government needs to urgently reconsider its approach and grant management concessions to proven private operators.”

With self-generated revenue stuck at roughly R25m per year and chronic operational funding shortages, the agency faces a serious risk of increased poaching, vandalism and theft

He said ECPTA “manages some of SA’s most spectacular natural assets, controlling around 600,000 hectares of land and marine reserves across seven of the country’s nine biomes”.

“This gives the province exceptional conservation and tourism potential that no other province can match.

“Unfortunately, ECPTA has barely tapped this tourism potential, and many reserves suffer from questionable conservation standards.

“With self-generated revenue stuck at roughly R25m per year and chronic operational funding shortages, the agency faces a serious risk of increased poaching, vandalism and theft.

“The province’s greatest natural asset is in real danger.”

De Villiers said the majority of people in the sector “believe that the private sector needs to become involved in taking over tourist ventures on reserves and paying towards conservation”.

“Honorary Rangers like in SANParks can also assist in volunteering services and raising funds but ECPTA has not embraced this and even collapsed the ‘friends of Baviaanskloof’ and ‘friends of Groendal’ by not supporting them.

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