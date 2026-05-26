OFF TRACK | Mkambati: A tale of two reserves

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GweGwe beach lodge has been upgraded to cater for premium patrons in the revitalised Mkambati Nature Reserve on the Wild Coast.

An independent case study in 2025 of 53 of SA’s provincial reserves in 2025 most were in poor condition.

The EMS Foundation reported that “16 were found to be either permanently or temporarily closed to the public. These closures threaten the potential for vital income needed to support conservation activities.

“The closure of over a quarter of South Africa’s provincial reserves assessed - whether temporary, permanent, or for hunting- poses serious risks to biodiversity, community relations, and conservation funding.

Many of these reserves are in an advanced state of neglect or abandonment.

A coordinated intervention strategy is urgently needed to restore functionality, ecological integrity, and public access across these protected areas.”

But one study told a tale of two development models, the 7,720-hectare Mkambati Nature Reserve on the Wild Coast was given a score of “50% good and 50% poor”.

The reserve formed part of the renowned Pondoland Centre of Plant Endemism.

“With dramatic waterfalls, pristine estuaries, coastal grasslands, and indigenous forests, the reserve includes a Marine Protected Area and was designated a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance in 2025.

The report states: “Despite its ecological significance and breathtaking scenery, Mkambati presents a tale of two management models. The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA), which oversees the southern section, has been widely criticised for poor infrastructure, inadequate maintenance, and chronic underfunding.

“In contrast, the northern section—co-managed by the Mkambati Land Trust and a private eco-lodge — demonstrates a successful model of community-led conservation and sustainable tourism.

“This duality highlights the urgent need for improved governance, investment, and inclusive partnerships to secure the reserve’s long-term future.”

The “dual model” saw ECPTA) overseeing the southern, publicly accessible section, providing basic accommodation (rondavels and chalets) near the Msikaba River.

This was the state of the ECPTA-run southern portion of Mkambati last year. It is still like this, says Dr Div de Villiers. (Supplied)

The Mkambati Land Trust, representing – 6,600 families, partners with the privately managed Gwe-Gwe Lodge, which operated sustainably with solar-wind energy, eco-conscious systems, and a commitment to local sourcing and employment.

Setting out the key community partnership, it stated: “Gwe-Gwe Lodge contributes directly to community development and conservation through revenue sharing, job creation, and educational outreach programs.”

It said Mkambati was a biodiversity hotspot with 196 endemic plant species, including: jubaeopsis caffra (Pondo palm), bauhinia bowkeri (Kei white bauhinia), and Ceropegia tenella (Pondo lanternflower).

It also featured the rare and endemic fauna Natalobatrachus bonebergi (Boneberg’s frog), and Copelatus mkambati (a newly discovered diving beetle).

Its birdlife included a breeding colony of between 400 to 800 Cape vultures and the Southern ground-hornbill, crowned eagle, Gurney’s sugar bird and was designated as an Important Bird Area (IBA).

It supported over 425 terrestrial invertebrate species, including South African endemics and new species to science.

Visitors were offered iconic natural sites: Horseshoe Falls, Strandloper Falls, Mkambati Falls, and the Msikaba and Mtentu river gorges.

There were hikes, canoeing, fishing, birdwatching and scenic wildlife drives with local guides.

Its ecological threats were vulture poisoning from traditional practices, invasive alien species present were black wattle, guava and tickberry and uncontrolled fires, ere often linked to poaching and grassland burning. It suffered chronic provincial underfunding estimated at only R3–4 million per year and was heavily reliant on visitor fees for operational costs.

DROOPING: East Cape reserve fences need money for repairs. (Supplied)

The ECPTA-managed southern section was threatened by severe deterioration of infrastructure and accommodation with complaints including poor water quality, buildings in disrepair, abandoned or ruined facilities, delayed salary payments and management inefficiencies and limited provincial government support.

In contrast, the Community-Private Partnership (Gwe-Gwe Lodge) was well-managed and environmentally sustainable. “All staff are locally recruited and trained. There was a profits fund which paid for community upliftment, school outreach programs and conservation initiatives.

The foundation concluded that “Mkambati Nature Reserve represents a rare ecological and cultural jewel of South Africa’s Wild Coast, with globally significant biodiversity and breathtaking natural scenery.

“However, the reserve tells a tale of two parks, one struggling under public mismanagement (ECPTA), the other thriving through a collaborative model of community engagement and private investment.”

However, it cautioned: To ensure its future, sustained funding, invasive species control, and community empowerment must remain central to Mkambati’s conservation strategy.”

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