Qumbu residents petition parliament over incorporation into different municipal ward

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A disgruntled community in rural Qumbu has petitioned parliament to investigate what it calls its unlawful incorporation into another ward by the Kumkani Mhlontlo Local Municipality bosses, after they were “deliberately excluded from the consultation process”.

Earlier in 2026, angry Zilandana villagers claimed they had been changed from Ward 17 into Ward 23 without their knowledge and agreement as part of the new boundaries set by the Municipal Demarcation Board in 2025.

The Dispatch has seen a copy of a letter from National Assembly executive undertakings and petitions committee chair Dianne Kohler Barnard, addressed to the community of Zilandana village on Wednesday last week.

“The committee confirms that your petition has been received and will be considered in line with parliamentary procedures,” Kohler Barnard stated.

“The committee may engage relevant departments or stakeholders on the matters raised in the petition.

“You will be informed of any important developments regarding the petition.”

The petition was reportedly referred to the committee by National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza on May 14.

The petition was sent to her by Zilandana village resident Philasande Dotyeni.

In April, Dotyeni wrote to the Dispatch stating the community’s unhappiness with being incorporated into the same ward as the neighbouring Bajodini village.

Despite being separated by a river, the two villages share a violent history which had seen people arrested and others killed over stock-theft accusations in the mid-1990s.

This prompted then president Nelson Mandela to deploy the army to restore calm in the communities.

The residents of Zilandana now want the government to reverse the demarcation decision and reincorporate them into Ward 17.

They have written to several institutions, including the office of premier Oscar Mabuyane, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams, SA public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, the demarcation board, Mhlontlo mayor Mbulelo Jara and council speaker Eddie Pula, challenging the decision.

They also want Pula to be investigated for allegedly failing them, describing the decision to move them to another ward as both unlawful and procedurally unfair.

“Our community was deliberately excluded from the consultation process.”

The final ward boundaries were gazetted on December 15, with no explanation to the community of Zilandana,” Dotyeni said last month.

“That history is not ancient — the last prisoner directly linked to the conflict was released only in 2021. The trauma remains.

“Today, stock theft — the same trigger that ignited the original violence — is once again rising.

“When you combine unresolved resentment, economic pressure and rising crime, you create a high‑risk environment.

“This is not speculation. It is a pattern that has already played out in the same location.”

He argued that the current demarcation, which brought these historically opposed communities together without dialogue, safeguards or reconciliation efforts, ignored this context.

The failure to consult residents compounded the risk and undermined trust in governance.

“This is not about ward numbers. It is about social stability and community safety.”

On Monday, Dotyeni said the community also wanted Williams to convene a community imbizo to explain what happened and how it happened without community participation.

He claimed many other villages in the Bhalasi administrative area were now also up in arms after being moved to other municipal wards without being engaged by the municipality or the demarcation board.

“This [demarcation] is a very serious issue. People are very disgruntled.

“We are excited that our issue is now receiving attention at the highest level of governance,” he said.

Kumkani Mhlontlo municipal authorities have previously insisted that all proper steps had been taken including having consultation meetings with the people of Zilandana.

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