Samwu accuses Amatola Water’s management of union-bashing

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The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in the Eastern Cape has accused Amatola Water of union-bashing and intimidation after five shop stewards were dismissed and several others suspended over a controversial strike more than a year ago.

The water utility has denied the allegations.

Samwu provincial secretary Asamkele Ntaka said workers at the entity had effectively been left without elected union representation since March 2025, when all 10 shop stewards were suspended over allegations linked to an unprotected strike.

The 10-day work stoppage disrupted the supply of water to parts of Buffalo City Metro and culminated in Amatola Water obtaining an interim interdict ordering workers to stop striking and prohibiting intimidation, threats and interference at the workplace.

The dispute stems from tensions between the water utility’s acting chief executive, Lindokuhle Nzoyi, and the union.

During the strike, Samwu members accused Nzoyi of intimidation and alleged that prominent taxi boss Simphiwe “Gabs” Mtshala had been brought in to intervene in labour disputes at Amatola Water.

A case of intimidation was opened against Nzoyi at the Cambridge police station during the height of the dispute, but was later closed because of a lack of co-operation from witnesses.

This decision subjected workers and their families to severe financial and emotional hardship

Ntaka claimed that Amatola Water’s management ignored a labour court later ruling in favour of the suspended workers and converted precautionary suspensions into punitive suspensions without pay.

“This decision subjected workers and their families to severe financial and emotional hardship,” he said.

The union said disciplinary hearings concluded in March resulted in the dismissal of five shop stewards, including the union’s regional chair, while the remaining five were found not guilty.

Samwu described the dismissals as a calculated attempt to weaken organised labour at Amatola Water.

The union also accused management of taking an “extraordinary and highly irregular step” of lodging a “cross-appeal” against the five shop stewards who had been cleared during the disciplinary process.

“This so-called cross-appeal raises serious legal, procedural and labour relations concerns,” Ntaka said.

“The attempt to appeal against the findings of its own disciplinary chairperson exposes an alarming determination by Amatola Water management to ensure that all Samwu shop stewards are dismissed, regardless of the merits of the case.”

He said the union viewed the utility’s conduct as a deliberate campaign of intimidation and “de-unionisation”.

“It is deeply troubling that an institution entrusted with public service delivery would dedicate time, energy and public resources towards attacking worker representation instead of fostering labour peace, institutional stability and constructive engagement with organised labour.

“For us, this is an attempt by management to rule through fear,” he said.

Samwu warned that workers were operating in a climate of fear and uncertainty that could ultimately affect morale, productivity and service delivery.

The union has called on the Amatola Water board, the department of water and sanitation and the Amanzi Bargaining Council to intervene before labour relations deteriorate further.

One of the suspended shop stewards, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, claimed employees were now reluctant to stand for union leadership positions.

“The situation now is bad because no-one wants to be elected as a shop steward because they can see that we have been wrongfully charged,” the worker said.

Amatola Water communications manager Nolitha Mbangcolo rejected allegations that the entity was targeting union leaders or engaging in union-bashing.

She said the disciplinary matters were handled in line with Amatola Water’s disciplinary policy, labour legislation and principles of fairness.

“These processes were not based on union affiliation, union activity or office-bearing status, but on employee conduct arising from workplace matters,” she said.

“Shop stewards are also employees of Amatola Water and remain bound by the same policies that apply to all employees.”

Mbangcolo said Samwu remained a recognised stakeholder and could continue engaging with the employer through established structures.

She said the labour court matter related to an interdict process and should not be confused with a final ruling on the disciplinary outcomes or the legality of the strike.

“Amatola Water remains committed to lawful, fair and constructive labour relations,” she said.

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