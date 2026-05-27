City businessman’s bail hearing hits further snags

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Mlindelwa Tyekana and his co-accused appear before the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Tuesday.

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The bail hearing of prominent KuGompo City businessman Mlindelwa “Man B” Tyekana and his two co-accused faced further delays on Tuesday.

The frustrated magistrate criticised the state’s handling of the matter before postponing proceedings for a third consecutive time.

Tyekana, former police officer Siyasanga Mashologu and Daluxolo Willie, a security guard employed by Tyekana, are applying for bail in the East London Magistrate’s Court after their arrest on May 15.

They face charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault involving two minors.

Tuesday marked Tyekana’s third appearance since Friday, when proceedings were postponed to Monday after the prosecutor’s questioning could not be completed before 4pm.

Monday’s hearing was then delayed to Tuesday after lead state prosecutor Abe Moya requested leave to attend a previously scheduled medical appointment.

When proceedings resumed shortly after 9am on Tuesday, the state asked for more time until Moya returned to continue leading the matter, or alternatively for time to allow another prosecutor to familiarise themselves with the case.

Defence advocate Asanda Phakade, representing Tyekana and his co-accused, opposed any further delay, arguing his clients were being prejudiced while in custody despite still being presumed innocent.

“They have approached this court to exercise their constitutional right to apply for bail, which now all those endeavours are being frustrated deliberately by the state,” Phakade said.

“That as it is, I am not surprised by this. We have observed that conduct.

“If the state is not ready to proceed, which we do not know why, then the bail may be prepared as unopposed.”

The court is placed in an awkward position where I have to try to be as fair as possible to both sides

Magistrate Kevin von Bratt, who on Monday described the postponement as obvious time-wasting, said bail applications were urgent matters that should proceed without unnecessary interruptions.

“The court is placed in an awkward position where I have to try to be as fair as possible to both sides,” Von Bratt said.

“Unfortunately, I can only agree with Mr Phakade’s description of Mr Moya’s proceedings in these proceedings, nor am I surprised that he is absent today.

“I have tolerated so much that it has become the norm.

“At this point, further delays are unjustified.”

Von Bratt ordered that the hearing continue without Moya as lead prosecutor for the day, but granted a short adjournment to allow the state to familiarise itself with the matter.

After the adjournment, which began at about 10am, proceedings remained delayed.

When court resumed after the 1pm lunch break, it took nearly another hour before the prosecution team, now led by prosecutor Ms Bezuidenhout, was ready to proceed.

Bezuidenhout asked for the matter to resume on Wednesday morning to allow more time to study the court documents, drawing visible frustration from the magistrate.

Von Bratt said the adjournment had specifically been granted to allow the state to prepare and that no new evidence was expected.

“I did make it clear in the morning that this matter would not be remanded [postponed]. If they had taken it seriously they could have listened to the entire proceedings by now,” Von Bratt said.

Phakade then informed the court that he had already booked a flight for Wednesday and that another postponement would inconvenience him.

Von Bratt apologised, saying he had attempted to be fair to all parties, with Phakade offering to delay his travel plans so the hearing could continue.

Von Bratt said he sympathised with the prosecutors who had been brought into the matter at short notice and thanked Phakade for his co-operation.

“I think we all thought we have seen the end of this; we will be back tomorrow morning,” Von Bratt said.

The matter was postponed to 9am on Wednesday.

Outside court, the mother of the victim still in hospital said her son’s condition had deteriorated and that he had undergone another operation after an infection developed in his wounds, reversing earlier signs of improvement.

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