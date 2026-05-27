Eastern Cape DA councillor blows whistle on ‘fake’ travel claims

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A long-serving DA councillor in an Eastern Cape municipality has accused at least 17 fellow councillors, including one from his own party, of submitting fake travel claims.

Councillor Wonga Potwana alleged that the Matatiele Local Municipality councillors, most from the ruling ANC, submitted fraudulent claims and were paid travel allowances for attending a municipal strategic planning event in Durban earlier this year.

Potwana claimed some of the councillors did not even own cars, while others had not used their own vehicles to travel to and from Durban.

“Some of them had left their cars at home but when they came back, successfully submitted claims as if they had used their own personal cars,” he told the Dispatch this week.

“Some just do not have them [cars]. When we got to Durban, I actually went out to the parking area twice and was able to see who had come with their car or not.”

Potwana said he had later filed a motion in council and raised his complaint during a council meeting but received no response to his questions.

In an email to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams in April, Potwana explained that councillors and managers had gone to Durban for a strategic planning session from February 8-12 at the Umhlanga Protea Hotel, where they also stayed.

“As per the norm, people use their cars to travel there or use municipality transport,” he wrote.

“Nine ANC councillors did not use their vehicle to Durban, but the worst part is that when they came back, they claimed travelling allowance, which is a corruption element to claim while you did not use your car.”

On Tuesday, Potwana said that he had investigated further and found that the number of councillors who had allegedly submitted unlawful travel allowance claims had grown to about 17, including a fellow DA councillor.

The municipality had allegedly paid more than R1.1m to the hotel, which hosted the event, he said.

The municipal manager knows very well that the councillors she paid did not use their cars and others have cars in repairs for the past two years or more

In his letter to Williams, he alleged that acting municipal manager Nokhanyo Zembe had unlawfully authorised the travel payments to the councillors.

“The municipal manager knows very well that the councillors she paid did not use their cars and others have cars in repairs for the past two years or more.”

Attempts to obtain comment from Zembe were unsuccessful by the time of publication.

She also did not respond to a text message sent to her.

Potwana said he had also alerted the office of the auditor-general about his complaint.

Asked about his decision to implicate a fellow DA councillor, Potwana said: “Those who have defrauded the municipality must face criminal charges.

“They must be fired from the municipality as they are not there to serve the people.”

He called for punitive action to be taken against the mayor, Patrick Stuurman, Zembe and council speaker Nonzwakazi Ngwanya whom, he alleged, had signed to enable the councillors to receive the travel allowances.

Potwana said the municipality faced serious challenges, including being owed R300m for rates and other municipal services by ratepayers and consumers, while many roads in the area under its jurisdiction were in poor condition.

Matatiele municipal spokesperson Ndabuko Masumpa said the local authority had noted the allegations and “states that with respect to travel allowance claims, the municipality processes claims in line with approved policies and applicable legislation and ensures that all claims are duly supported by the required documentation and relate to official municipal duties”.

However, at this stage, the municipality had not established any evidence confirming allegations of fraudulent claims by councillors relating to the strategic planning session.

“Like any other municipality in South Africa, the Matatiele Local Municipality is obligated to host an annual strategic session.

“In line with supply chain management (SCM) guidelines, the municipality requests quotations from different establishments, and the most cost-effective establishment is selected from all quotations received,” Masumpa said.

“Council operates within approved procedural protocols which regulate how matters are submitted, processed and included for consideration during council sittings.

“The municipality remains committed to efficient governance and upholding the principles of accountability, transparency and ethical conduct in all its operations.”

Williams’ spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, said though the MEC’s office was aware of Potwana’s correspondence, it had not yet officially reached the MEC.

“It may have circulated among Matatiele Local Municipality councillors but it has not officially reached the office of the MEC,” he said.

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