Judgment reserved in Mabuyane’s ‘stolen degree’ defamation case

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Lawyers for premier Oscar Mabuyane at the high court in KuGompo City.

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Judgment has been reserved in Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s urgent defamation application against EFF leader Julius Malema after both parties argued their cases in the Eastern Cape High Court on Tuesday.

The application stems from remarks Malema made outside the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City in April, when he alleged Mabuyane had “stolen” a master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare.

On April 17, Mabuyane wrote to Malema demanding that he withdraw the statement and apologise by April 21.

When no apology followed, Mabuyane launched urgent court proceedings on April 23.

Mabuyane wants the court to declare the allegations false, defamatory and unlawful, and to interdict Malema from making statements alleging that he stole or fraudulently obtained a master’s degree.

He is also seeking an apology and retraction, while damages would be dealt with later through oral evidence.

Arguing for Mabuyane before judge Johannes Willem Eksteen, advocate Mfundo Salukazana said a reasonable person would interpret Malema’s remarks as an attack on the premier’s integrity.

“Mr Mabuyane asked that this court declare the statements to be false, declare them to be defamatory and unlawful, and that Mr Malema be stopped from repeating the statements in the future,” Salukazana said.

Salukazana argued Malema had not denied making the statement, but instead suggested it should be interpreted differently in context.

“The defence that it’s fair comment is unsustainable. It’s no defence at all that he just was speaking and mentioned Mabuyane.

“The sting lies in the criminal offence of fraudulently obtaining [the degree].

“It undermines his integrity. It brings into question his qualifications in their entirety, as he has an undergraduate degree from the institution.

“We submit … Mabuyane doesn’t have a master’s degree,” Salukazana said.

“It hasn’t been demonstrated where he’s ever claimed to have a master’s degree, and therefore one cannot steal that which he’s never possessed or claimed to possess.”

He argued that Malema’s defences — that the statement was true, reasonable, based on public information and amounted to fair comment — should be dismissed.

Part of Malema’s defence relies on a 2021 forensic report into Mabuyane’s registration and subsequent deregistration from the university’s master’s programme.

In a letter sent to Mabuyane’s lawyers in April declining to apologise, Malema’s legal team said information had emerged suggesting Mabuyane’s registration into the programme had been irregular and that his proposal or thesis may have been produced by “ghost writers”.

The letter further stated that the university had deregistered Mabuyane and commissioned Horizon Forensics to investigate the matter.

We submit, with respect, that the court must distinguish between a registration for a programme and the attainment of that degree through fraudulent means

Salukazana argued, however, that the report did not support Malema’s claim that Mabuyane had “stolen” a degree.

“What we’ve come to court about is whether or not the statement that he stole a master’s degree and therefore defrauded the university in how he obtained the master’s degree is false, and we submit that it is,” he said.

“The report, at the conclusion, only says that what is clear is that Mr Mabuyane’s registration may have been a sham.

“We submit, with respect, that the court must distinguish between a registration for a programme and the attainment of that degree through fraudulent means.”

He argued that Malema had exaggerated the findings of the report.

“He went as far as to lie” about the facts of the report, Salukazana said.

For Malema, advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto argued that an interdict was unnecessary and that Mabuyane’s application should be dismissed.

“This report came out in 2021. At no point does he seek to bring that report under review,” Ka-Siboto said.

“He doesn’t do so urgently, which are in essence the same claims that my client makes.

“In fact, that report goes further than just claiming that Mabuyane attempted to steal his degree.

“The report concludes all indications are that Mabuyane’s master’s proposal was a sham.”

We are then saying if he was genuinely concerned about his name being impugned in relation to the master’s degree, then certainly he should have thought to have that report reviewed and set aside

Ka-Siboto argued that Malema’s remarks were informed by the forensic report and earlier media reports, and therefore constituted fair comment.

“Because it is not a statement made in open air. It is not conjured up by Mr Malema and we’ve made reference to media reports that even precede his statements,” he said.

He also argued there was no urgency to the matter and that Mabuyane could have challenged the report years earlier.

“We are then saying if he was genuinely concerned about his name being impugned in relation to the master’s degree, then certainly he should have thought to have that report reviewed and set aside,” Ka-Siboto argued.

Mabuyane’s separate application to review and set aside the university’s deregistration decision is expected to be heard on June 18.

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