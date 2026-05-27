Province rolling out growing network of special childcare centres, says MEC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Walter Sisulu Municipality councillor Vusumzi Busakwe, social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta and social development HOD Mzimkhulu Machemba with parents and officials attended World Autism Day commemoration at Qhayiyalethu Care Centre in Burgersdorp.

Story audio is generated using AI

Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has used World Autism Day commemorations to highlight the province’s growing network of special daycare centres supporting children with autism and other disabilities.

Speaking during a community awareness campaign in the Joe Gqabi district, Fanta said the centres were helping children develop essential skills while also supporting families and promoting inclusion in communities.

The department said three special daycare centres had been established in the district, serving 50 children.

Of those, 26 children are enrolled in centres in the Walter Sisulu Local Municipality and 24 are based in the Senqu Local Municipality.

The facilities include the Vukuzenzele Disabled Centre in Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North), which accommodates 15 children, and the Qhayiyalethu Care Centre in Burgersdorp, which serves 11 children.

A further 24 children are supported through the Unathi Special Educational Needs Adapted Programme in Senqu.

These centres not only equip children with essential skills but also provide the necessary quality of care for their growth and development

Fanta said the Qhayiyalethu Care Centre had received more than R277,000 in funding from the department.

“These centres not only equip children with essential skills but also provide the necessary quality of care for their growth and development,” she said.

“Despite their disabilities, these children are given the tools to become productive members of society.”

According to the department, the centres also help address malnutrition by providing daily meals to children attending the facilities.

At Qhayiyalethu, 11 children receive breakfast and lunch daily.

Fanta said the centres played an important role in promoting understanding of the challenges faced by children with disabilities.

“By raising awareness and fostering understanding, we can break down the barriers that hinder the progress of children with disabilities,” she said.

The centres had also created employment opportunities in local communities.

At Qhayiyalethu, one caregiver and a cook are employed through department funding and receive monthly stipends.

The department said five children had already been assessed by the department of education and referred to mainstream schools.

Qhayiyalethu was officially registered as a partial care facility in November 2022, with registration valid until November 2027.

Walter Sisulu councillor Vusumzi Busakwe welcomed the programme and praised the department’s support.

“The services provided by these centres are invaluable to our community, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that promote the welfare of our children,” Busakwe said.

These centres in Walter Sisulu and Senqu not only provide essential care but also equip our children with vital skills for their future

Community leader Nobesuthu Ndlovu said the centres were helping to build a more inclusive society.

“These centres in Walter Sisulu and Senqu not only provide essential care but also equip our children with vital skills for their future,” Ndlovu said.

“Together, we can break down barriers and foster a more inclusive community, ensuring every child can thrive and contribute positively to society.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch