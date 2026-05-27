Pupils miss exams due to scholar transport dispute

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Parents gathered outside Rubusana education offices in Mdantsane to demand answers to the scholar transport challenges faced by learners in the Buffalo City Metro.

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Almost 1,300 pupils in Buffalo City Metro have been affected by scholar transport disruptions, with many missing nearly two weeks of school and exams.

This after operators suspended services over unpaid invoices allegedly owed by the Eastern Cape transport department.

Provincial education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said that in BCM, 755 pupils from Nowonga Primary, 495 from Sakhile Primary, 19 from Tsholomnqa High and 30 from Gqala Primary, totalling 1,299, were affected.

He said the circuit management centre had been tasked to work with Tsholomnqa High to implement “an intervention plan that will guarantee that all the affected learners are provided with extra classes and revision lessons”.

The crisis, however, is not confined to Buffalo City, with schools in and around Peddie, Mnquma and Ngqushwa reportedly also affected, as transport operators halted services, saying they could no longer continue operating without payment.

DA MPL Kabelo Mogatosi, a member of the provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on roads and transport, said: “We received various reports that some service providers in Ngqushwa and BCM are yet to be paid.”

He said they had been told that there were thousands more pupils who had been left stranded without transport.

“The number will rise if this continues and more learners might be affected at the critical time when they have to sit for half-yearly exams.

“This is a direct threat to the constitutional right to basic education,” Mogatosi said.

It has become a serious problem because annually we have to protest for our voices to be heard

Siyavuya Qabavana, a parent and SGB member at Nowonga Primary School in Mdantsane, said pupils had not attended school for nearly two weeks because of the crisis.

“Every year, it is an issue for us at Nowonga Primary School because the school takes pupils from NU15 and other townships on the outskirts of Mdantsane which form part of ward 2,” Qabavana said.

“It has become a serious problem because annually we have to protest for our voices to be heard.”

On Tuesday morning, more than a dozen parents staged a peaceful protest outside the education department’s Buffalo City district offices in Mdantsane.

“Our children are missing exams because service providers were [allegedly] last paid in October 2025,” Qabavana said.

“Even the vehicles transporting our children are not registered because operators cannot afford maintenance costs.

“What does the government expect them to do?”

Disgruntled parent Fikiswa Ganamfana, who is also a member of the school’s SGB, said most parents in the community were unemployed and unable to afford daily transport costs.

“We are constantly begging drivers with the little money we have so they can continue transporting our children.”

Another parent, Nompendulo Makubalo, said the driver who had continued assisting families despite the delays had eventually stopped operating, forcing children to walk long distances.

“Children as young as six years old are walking long distances and only getting home at around 6pm,” she said.

“It is heartbreaking because this is also affecting them academically.

“We do not want to see our children roaming around the townships when they should be getting the education they deserve.”

Parents at the school vowed that pupils would not return to class until the government resolved the scholar transport crisis.

On Tuesday morning, classrooms stood empty, with only teachers and members of the school management team present.

Schools in Peddie are facing similar challenges, with some reportedly not operating for nearly two weeks because of the transport disruptions.

Taxi operator Maxi Pinyana, from the Amathole West district, said operators could no longer continue without payment.

“Some service providers were last paid in November while others were paid in January.

“It is impossible to continue working under these conditions because we rely entirely on these payments from the department.”

Pinyana said operators had struggled to get clear answers from the department.

“There are about 12 drivers within the district and there are times when only two drivers are paid, and even then it is not the full amount owed,” he said.

It is unacceptable that learners have been sitting at home for almost two weeks because scholar transport operators have not been paid

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola accused the provincial government of failing vulnerable pupils.

“The department of transport and the provincial government should be held responsible for destroying the education and future of our children,” Majola said.

“It is unacceptable that learners have been sitting at home for almost two weeks because scholar transport operators have not been paid.”

Majola warned that the disruptions would place enormous pressure on teachers to implement catch-up plans before the end of the second term.

Mtima said the department would seek confirmation from the transport department and intervene through programmes aimed at assisting pupils who had missed academic work.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed that some payments remained outstanding in parts of the province but maintained the problems were isolated.

“The impact of the matter has, fortunately, not been as widespread as we may have feared, thanks in no small part to the continuous engagements undertaken by our public transport offices directly with leadership structures within the industry,” Binqose said.

He said the department had maintained communication with operators and was processing payments, with payment runs already under way.

Binqose said interventions included approving overtime for officials processing payments, improving department systems and seeking approval to appoint contract workers to assist with administration.

The province has repeatedly faced scholar transport challenges, with operators previously raising concerns over delayed payments, route allocations and contractual disputes.

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