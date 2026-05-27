Security ramped up at school where principal shot

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The community of Cobosi location in Ngcobo attend a meeting at Khanyolwethu High School where the principal was shot and injured last week while preparing to host a school safety event.

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A Ngcobo school where a principal was shot and wounded last week is tightening security measures, including hiring a second guard, improving gate access control and procuring metal detectors.

The measures at Khanyolwethu Senior Secondary School in Cobosi village near Ngcobo follow the shooting of principal Mncedisi Ntentema, 58, in his office while he was preparing for a school safety and moral regeneration event.

AmaHala Traditional Council head Nkosi Zwelodumo Mtirara led a meeting at the school attended by representatives of the school governing body, the education department, police, organised labour and clergy.

Mtirara said stakeholders agreed on immediate steps to strengthen security and prevent a recurrence.

“The school has already started the procurement process for metal detectors,” he said.

He said the new measures would focus on preventing weapons from entering school premises and ensuring all visitors were screened.

“We cannot wait for another incident. Security must be visible from the moment learners and teachers arrive.

“The school governing body, the community and the traditional council are moving forward because the safety of our children and teachers is non-negotiable,” Mtirara said.

“A school must be a place of learning, not a place where families wonder if their loved one working at the school will come home safely.”

He said the traditional council and SGB would work with the education department and police to monitor implementation and improve consistency across schools in the district.

“Metal detectors alone are not enough. We are also tightening the process of accessing the school.

“No more walking in and out without being checked. Every gate, every visitor, every bag must be accounted for.”

Mtirara said part of the funding would come from the school’s education department allocation, though he could not yet say how much would be spent.

“Some will say this is heavy-handed. I say what is heavier than a bullet in a classroom?

“We would rather be called strict today than bury another teacher tomorrow,” he said.

He also urged other traditional leaders to convene similar meetings in their communities.

“If one school gets safer, it helps the whole district. We must move from reaction to prevention.

“The brutal attack of our principal has taught us all a hard lesson. We must be proactive rather than reactive.”

Some will say this is heavy-handed. I say what is heavier than a bullet in a classroom? — AmaHala Traditional Council head Nkosi Zwelodumo Mtirara

The provincial education department said social workers remained at the school to provide psychosocial support to pupils and staff.

Parliament’s select committee on education, sciences and the creative industries has written to education MEC Fundile Gade requesting a report on the incident.

Committee chair Makhi Feni condemned what he described as “the worst form of violence in our schools”.

“So brazen are these criminals that they gatecrash schools during the day,” Feni said.

“We have taken the step to write to the MEC, to seek a report on what has happened.

“This incident cannot be taken as normal and it just happens and everyone moves on the following day.”

Feni said school safety should be prioritised, particularly after incidents of extortion in Eastern Cape schools in 2025.

“We accept that the principal survived the incident but that does not stop the committee from asking questions and holding those responsible for school safety accountable,” he said.

The SA Democratic Teachers Union in the Eastern Cape also called for improved security measures at schools across the province.

Provincial secretary Malibongwe Ntame said authorities needed to move away from a reactive approach.

“We condemn the barbaric act, senseless shooting of a principal in a workplace in broad daylight in the Clarkebury circuit at Chris Hani East district,” Ntame said.

“We demand immediate installation of CCTV cameras in all schools and employment of security personnel.

“We continue with our campaign of declaring schools as safe havens. We commit that we will support all programmes aimed at exposing criminals and uprooting crime targeting teachers.”

Mtirara said Ntentema remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Police confirmed that an attempted murder case had been opened and that the motive for the attack was still under investigation.

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