Singing brothers set to celebrate two decades of entertaining music lovers

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Award-winning brothers Luthando and Ntobeko Ngcizela are gearing up to celebrate 20 years in the music industry with a performance at the Guild Theatre on Sunday.

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Jaziel Brothers, the duo known for their classic songs such as Ngekhe Ngiphinde and Ndikuthembis’uthando, will be pulling at the heartstrings of hundreds of music lovers this weekend in KuGompo City as they celebrate two decades in the music industry during the Umtiza Arts Festival.

The multi-award winning Afro Pop duo — singers, songwriters, producers and brothers — of Luthando and Ntobeko Ngcizela are not planning to stop anytime soon, with their latest single, Promise, released recently.

Speaking to the Dispatch this week, Luthando described the two decades as both long and short, filled with love and support from their fan-base, and a fulfilling journey.

They are set to razzle and dazzle music lovers on Sunday at the Guild Theatre.

“We are grateful to be able to have something that is a God-given talent and what we are able to do and be part of is to touch people’s lives,” Luthando said.

The brothers are from Ramafole in Matatiele and when they started out in the choir at Sunday school, Luthando said, they thought singing was normal.

They studied for electronics and mechanical qualifications, respectively.

But the love bug for music soon caught up with them and they decided to pursue music technology qualifications.

Their journey has not been smooth sailing as they have had to learn the business side of the entertainment industry and new tricks of the trade down the years.

Even if we can diversify to other things, nothing can replace the music because this is what brings fulfilment

They started by producing other artists until they decided to record their own album with their own recording company.

“People come and go but the grace to be sustained after 20 years, we realised that God has been good to us and also the love that people have for us,” Luthando said.

“We still sing the songs and love what we do.

“That is our 20 years in the industry, but also singing with my brother is because of the grace and our commitment to our craft.

“Even if we can diversify to other things, nothing can replace the music because this is what brings fulfilment.

“We thank the people who have been supporting us.

“We are not stopping. This is a beginning of a further 20 years. It’s a celebration but we are still continuing.”

Luthando said they were raising funds to tour the province.

“We promise to take them on the journey from the beginning.

“We will choose the songs that people mostly love to celebrate with us and the festival,” he said.

Sasa Jobodwana and Lwah Ndlunkulu will share the stage with the brothers.

One thing about the brothers is that they are among the most genuine, humble and consistent artists we know

C tone Productions managing director Luzuko Khohli, who is organising the show under the Umtiza Arts Festival, said his relationship with the brothers dated back to 2011 when they worked together during a talent search in Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear), which was won by Nathi Mankayi.

“Since then we have built a strong brotherhood in the true sense of the word,” he said.

“One thing about the brothers is that they are among the most genuine, humble and consistent artists we know.

“Over the years, they have given audiences timeless music and unforgettable performances, while remaining true to themselves and their supporters.

“It is truly a pleasure and an honour for us to host and celebrate the Jaziel Brothers as they mark 20 years in the music industry.

“We are expecting nothing less than a powerful and unforgettable performance.”

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