Sounds and memories of Xhosa bow instruments will fill the theatre in tribute to ‘Madosini’

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The Indigenous Music Orchestra perform during a moving tribute and celebration of the life and legacy of the legendary Dr Latozi "Madosini" Mpahleni during the Umtiza Arts Festival at the Guild Theatre on Tuesday evening Picture ALAN EASON

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The sound of indigenous Xhosa bow instruments, layered harmonies and spoken word poetry will fill Guild Theatre on May 26 when the Indigenous Music Orchestra takes to the stage in tribute to legendary musician Dr Latozi “Madosini” Mpahleni.

The heritage-inspired production will celebrate Madosini’s life and influence on South African music, while introducing younger audiences to indigenous African storytelling and traditional sounds.

Rooted in indigenous Xhosa music, memory and storytelling, the Indigenous Xhosa Orchestra blends orchestral composition, experimental African production, movement, poetry and live indigenous instrumentation to reinterpret traditional Eastern Cape folk music in a contemporary way.

At the centre of the performance is a tribute to Madosini’s mastery of indigenous Xhosa bow instruments, including the uhadi, umrhubhe and isitolotolo.

Organisers say her musical language forms the spiritual foundation of the production, shaping its rhythms, harmonies and emotional tone.

Traditional songs such as Vimbeni, Wena Use Goli, Nxa Bendinhomama and Notomato will be reimagined through layered harmonies, indigenous percussion, orchestral scoring and electronic textures to create what organisers describe as a new Eastern Cape sonic language.

The performance will also incorporate spoken word, praise poetry and visual storytelling in what organisers hope will feel like a living archive of African ancestry, memory and spiritual inheritance.

EC Help Desk coordinator Sinethemba Nkoloti said the production aimed to preserve and celebrate indigenous African music and storytelling traditions, while making them accessible to younger generations.

“The production also seeks to educate younger generations about indigenous instruments, oral history and cultural memory, while creating a contemporary platform for African heritage to evolve and remain relevant,” she said.

Nkoloti said the performance was about more than entertainment.

She said many young people had grown up disconnected from indigenous instruments and traditional music, making projects like this important for cultural preservation.

“The concert further honours Madosini’s receipt of the Order of Ikhamanga, one of South Africa’s highest national honours for cultural excellence,” she said.

Audiences can expect what organisers describe as an emotional and cinematic experience rooted in spirituality, ancestry and Eastern Cape identity.

“The performance is a blend of Eastern Cape folk rhythm with modern experimental textures, creating an emotional and cinematic journey rooted in ancestry, spirituality and memory,” Nkoloti said.

The concert will feature a line-up of artists and collaborators, including headliners Mthwakazi and Xhanti Nokwali.

Other performers include Thandi Bushula, Vuyolwethu Nyangwa, Siphokazi Bili, Qhawekazi Giyose, Phatisa Tshali, Nangamso Bosman, Sandla Somphefumlo and Luyanda Taku.

Nkoloti said the event was aimed at a broad audience, including lovers of African music, heritage practitioners, students, families and young people interested in reconnecting with indigenous identity and storytelling.

She said the production would also appeal to audiences interested in experimental and contemporary African performance art.

As the orchestra prepares to take the stage, organisers hope the performance will leave audiences with a renewed appreciation for indigenous music and the stories carried through generations by instruments such as the uhadi and umrhubhe.

“The theatre will become more than just a performance space; it will become a place where memory, heritage and music meet,” Nkoloti said.

The show starts at 7pm. Tickets cost R100 and are available through Webtickets and at Pick n Pay outlets.

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