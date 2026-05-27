Traditional leader accused of firing on wood collectors appears in court

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Godini headman Nkosi Totosi Zamuxolo Ndamase appeared briefly in the Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following the deadly shooting in a disputed forest area on Sunday morning. File photo

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A 76-year-old Ngqeleni traditional leader accused of opening fire on men collecting firewood for a funeral, killing one and wounding two others, is now also facing charges linked to the alleged unlawful possession of a shotgun.

Godini headman Nkosi Totosi Zamuxolo Ndamase appeared briefly in the Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following the deadly shooting in a disputed forest area on Sunday morning.

The National Prosecuting Authority said additional firearm-related charges were added after investigations revealed that one of the guns allegedly used in the shooting was not legally licensed.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Ndamase now faced charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“Additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition in relation to the shotgun were added as he failed to produce a valid licence for the firearm concerned,” Tyali said.

The case was postponed to Thursday for a formal bail application.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the shooting happened shortly before 10.30am.

“The community members were collecting firewood in the forest when they were confronted and shot,” Gantana said.

“Further searching of the area led officers to the body of a man who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the forehead. He was declared dead at the scene.”

Police initially said the suspect had been found in possession of a shotgun and a pistol, both believed to be licensed in his name, but further investigations revealed that the shotgun was unlicensed.

A bakkie loaded with dry wattle wood, the windscreen riddled with bullet holes, remained at the scene after the shooting.

The deceased was found lying near the back of the vehicle.

Residents from both the Godini and Bhantini villages said the victims had been transporting firewood collected from land that had been under dispute for years when the shooting occurred.

The land conflict between the two communities has reportedly continued for almost two decades, with both sides claiming historical rights to use the area for grazing livestock and collecting firewood.

We urge both communities to allow the law to take its course

Residents said despite longstanding tensions over the land, this was the first incident in which people had been killed or seriously injured.

Nyandeni municipality chief whip Nomnikelo Yehana urged calm in the aftermath of the shooting.

“We urge both communities to allow the law to take its course,” she said.

Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso said traditional leaders were expected to promote peace and unity within communities.

“Any involvement of a traditional leader in gun violence undermines the institution,” Gwadiso said.

Contralesa provincial chair Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana said traditional leaders were deeply concerned about the incident and warned against residents taking the law into their own hands.

Land disputes between villages are common and often linked to apartheid-era boundaries and unresolved traditional claims.

Daily Dispatch