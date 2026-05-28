Acting king slams traditional leaders who charge for free services

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Eastern Mpondoland acting king Dumelani Daluxulo Sigcau (blue suit) officiates at the enrobing of Ezimpungutyeni's Nkosi Nguboyesizwe Vuyo Sigcau, while other traditional leaders look on at Bomvini Great Palace near Lusikisiki. Picture:

Eastern Mpondoland acting king Dumelani Daluxulo Sigcau has condemned traditional leaders who impose illegal fines, sell government-issued circumcision forms and charge communities for services that should be provided free of charge.

Sigcau described the conduct as “a disgrace to the institution of traditional leadership” and warned that leaders involved in such practices risked arrest and imprisonment.

“It is deeply troubling that some traditional leaders are penalising community members by imposing unlawful fines of up to R4,000 — well beyond what is legally permitted,” he said.

Sigcau also criticised leaders who charged residents for basic services despite receiving government salaries.

“They are unlawfully charging for government services that are, by law, free — such as affixing traditional leaders’ stamps on documents, writing referral letters, and providing other mandated services within their jurisdiction.

“Some demand as much as R500 merely for writing a letter and impose additional charges each time they stamp community members’ documents,” he said.

Sigcau categorised the practices as extortion and fraud.

“We lead an educated populace that understands government policies and the laws regulating traditional leadership in SA.

“It is, therefore, imperative that we act within the law and refrain from bringing the institution into disrepute,” he said.

The acting king spoke to the Dispatch on Tuesday following a weekend gathering of traditional leaders at Bomvini Great Place near Lusikisiki, where he officiated the royal enrobing of Ezimpungutyeni royal house head Nkosi Nguboyesizwe Vuyo Sigcau.

The 55-year-old former teacher ascended to the throne in 2004 but was only formally enrobed with a leopard skin gown, symbolising leadership, this year.

Sigcau said traditional leaders were expected to serve as symbols of unity and integrity.

“It is disheartening that those entrusted to embody integrity and unity are, in some cases, the very individuals perpetrating criminal acts, including fraud,” he said.

He urged leaders to reject corruption and serve communities without exploiting residents financially.

“Guard against corruption. Do not exploit your people,” he said.

“Instead, be servants of the people and provide free service to your community.”

The acting king also used the occasion to call for safer initiation practices ahead of the 2026 winter initiation season.

He said allegations had emerged that some traditional leaders were selling government-issued circumcision forms to families.

“These forms are a free service to the community. Selling them is theft, and it is contributing directly to the circumcision crisis in the Eastern Cape,” he said.

Sigcau linked corruption and the commercialisation of ulwaluko to the deaths and injuries recorded every initiation season.

“It is because some circumcision practitioners, including traditional nurses and surgeons, are concerned with individual financial gains ... rather than saving lives and preserving the custom of ulwaluko and upholding its sacredness and its essence,” he said.

He warned that the commercialisation of the custom by unqualified practitioners was turning initiation into a “quick-buck scheme”.

“Selling circumcision forms is not only financial theft, it is also contributing to a crisis where corrupt and unqualified practitioners are commercialising ulwaluko.

“In the process, we see deaths and injuries of initiates, something that has become synonymous with initiation every season in the Eastern Cape,” Sigcau said.

He called on traditional leaders to work with communities to shut down illegal initiation schools and ensure boys were not circumcised unlawfully.

“Traditional leaders must be actively involved in ensuring safe initiation and must visit initiation schools,” he said.

Sigcau also stressed that fathers and families had a responsibility to monitor the safety of initiates.

He praised Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams for taking leave to supervise the initiation of their sons.

“Despite being busy leading the whole province, they understood that the initiation of their sons demanded their presence in this journey.

“If they can do it, why can’t anyone else do it and save lives?” he said.

More than 40,000 boys underwent initiation during the 2025 summer season in the Eastern Cape, during which 23 initiates died in the province and 48 nationally.

In the 2025 winter season, 14 initiates died in the Eastern Cape.

Mpondoland remains one of the province’s hotspots for illegal circumcisions, with reports of underage initiates, assaults and serious injuries continuing to surface each season.

Sigcau also called on traditional leaders to play a greater role in combating gender-based violence and protecting vulnerable groups, while condemning vandalism of roads, schools, clinics, electricity infrastructure and water facilities.