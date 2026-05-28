Businessman ‘Man B’ released on bail after two weeks behind bars

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Mlindelwa 'Man B' Tyekana and his two co-accused, former police officer Siyasanga Mashologu and Daluxolo Willie, a security guard employed by Tyekana, have been granted bail.

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Prominent businessman and entertainer Mlindelwa “Man B” Tyekana has been freed after spending close to two weeks behind bars, following a decision by the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City to grant him and his two co-accused R5,000 bail each on Wednesday.

Tyekana, Daluxolo Willie and Siyasanga Mashologu face charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm involving two minors.

The trio appeared before magistrate Kevin von Brett after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting one minor, while Tyekana was accused of shooting another 16-year-old boy after they were allegedly chased away for picking guavas near Tyekana’s Amalinda property.

The three were released after paying bail and are expected back in court on July 16.

Their bail conditions include not interfering with investigations or contacting witnesses directly or indirectly, failing which they could be rearrested and forfeit bail.

Defence advocate Asanda Pakade argued there was no evidence showing the accused would evade trial if released on bail.

Pakade said Tyekana and Willie were primary caregivers with homes and strong ties to the city, while none of the accused had absconded after learning of their imminent arrests.

“They submitted themselves to the authorities. We submit that this is consistent with people who have no fear to face their trial until it is concluded,” Pakade said.

“There is no evidence that the first applicant will evade trial.

“There is no evidence that if released on bail he will interfere with the police investigations or alternatively intimidate the witnesses.”

Mashologu’s bail application proved more difficult because of a previous attempted murder conviction from his time as a police officer.

That matter is currently being appealed.

Pakade, however, argued that Mashologu had attended all previous court appearances and had never attempted to abscond.

In delivering judgment, Von Brett said “justice delayed is justice denied”, referring to the repeated postponements during the bail proceedings.

He agreed with the defence that the accused were not flight risks but said the safety of the victims and their families also had to be considered.

They are certainly not a flight risk, and I believe bail conditions will be sufficient to keep them away from the witnesses

While Tyekana and Willie had stronger personal circumstances due to their employment and family responsibilities, the magistrate said Mashologu’s criminal history complicated matters.

Von Brett also raised concerns about the large number of Tyekana supporters who had submitted petitions in support of his release.

“It is clear from the number of petitions submitted that he [Tyekana] has a large number of supporters, and theoretically should he choose to interfere [with the case], I’m sure he can get any person [supporter] to interfere with the witnesses,” he said.

Despite those concerns, the magistrate concluded that strict bail conditions would sufficiently protect witnesses.

“They have given the investigating officer their co-operation,” Von Brett said.

“I have concluded that they can be safely released on bail.

“They are certainly not a flight risk, and I believe bail conditions will be sufficient to keep them away from the witnesses.”

The conditions prohibit all three accused from communicating with state witnesses in any manner.

A visibly emotional Tyekana wiped tears from his face after bail was granted.

Outside court, the mother of the 16-year-old complainant said she was emotionally exhausted by the repeated postponements and hospital visits.

“It was draining me to be in hospital and court,” she said.

“I would get calls while here to rush to hospital.”

She said she accepted the court’s decision.

“It is fine that he got bail, but I do not want him to name my child at all when he is outside and on social media,” she said.

After paying bail, Tyekana briefly addressed supporters gathered outside court, thanking them for standing by him but declined to discuss the case.

“I am leaving everything to the law,” he said.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the state had opposed bail for “valid and compelling reasons”, but respected the court’s decision.

“We respect his decision but wish to reassure society that the NPA will work tirelessly to ensure that there is justice for the victim,” Tyali said.

“Being released on bail doesn’t mean one is not guilty.

“Our efforts and energy now go to preparing a formidable case against the accused persons.”

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