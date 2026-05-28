Cambridge and Amalinda targeted in latest clampdown on illegal businesses

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Crackdowns on noncompliant and illegally operating businesses intensified across KuGompo City this week as authorities arrested multiple shop owners, shut down businesses and confiscated thousands of rand worth of expired food and illegal goods during fresh raids in Cambridge and Amalinda.

The latest operation, led by Cambridge police and backed by the Buffalo City municipality’s health services department and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB), formed part of an ongoing campaign targeting businesses operating outside food safety, liquor and immigration laws.

The raids followed similar operations conducted last week in Amalinda and Vincent, where several shops were closed and undocumented foreign nationals arrested.

Thursday’s operation started shortly before 11am in Cambridge near the clinic and surrounding informal settlements, where police quickly apprehended five spaza shop owners allegedly found without valid asylum documentation and selling noncompliant goods.

Municipal health officials seized various products during the inspections.

Authorities also warned landlords they could face consequences for renting premises to undocumented or illegally operating tenants.

As police moved from shop to shop, property owners were questioned about the legality of their tenants’ operations.

One landlord, Nokuthula Qonya, initially praised the raids, saying illegal activities in some shops were contributing to drug abuse in the community.

“What makes us complain is that some of them bring these drugs in and our children smoke them but their children don’t smoke them,” Qonya said.

“We welcome police coming here.”

Moments later, police informed her that her tenant, a foreign national, was being taken in for immigration-related issues.

Asked why he had been arrested, the shop owner described it as “a lowly arrest” over documentation.

The operation also targeted illegal liquor trading.

One resident, whose name is known to the Dispatch, was fined R5,000 after liquor board officials found her allegedly operating an unlicensed liquor outlet from her home near a church.

Authorities confiscated 18 beers during the raid.

The tearful resident pleaded for leniency, saying she relied on the small business for survival.

“I didn’t know what I was doing was wrong. I only heard about this law today,” she said. “This is my bread.”

ECLB spokesperson Dr Mgwebi Msiya said one illegal liquor outlet had been identified during the blitz operation and issued with a Section 19 notice and a J534 fine for contravening the Eastern Cape Liquor Act.

He said two registered liquor outlets inspected during the operation were also found to be noncompliant and were warned to consult municipal town planning authorities regarding their premises.

“As ECLB working with other law enforcement agencies, we remain committed to rooting out noncompliance among liquor traders,” Msiya said.

“We have also declared war on the illegal sale of alcohol and constantly invite members of the community to report liquor outlets that sell alcohol without a valid licence.”

He said authorities would continue conducting inspections to ensure liquor traders complied with trading conditions, including restrictions on trading hours and sales to minors.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said the multidisciplinary operation resulted in the seizure of more than R20,000 worth of illegal and expired goods.

“Six illegal immigrants were arrested, 16 shops and two salons were verified, and three shops were closed for noncompliance,” Mbi said.

Bush searches were also conducted during the operation while police stopped and searched vehicles, including delivery motorcycles operating in the area.

A further eight vehicles and eight liquor outlets were inspected.

Mbi said expired food products valued at R17,115 and illegal pesticides worth R3,144 were confiscated during the operation.

The latest raids form part of broader efforts by authorities to tighten enforcement against illegal businesses, undocumented foreign nationals and the sale of unsafe products in Buffalo City Metro.

Last week’s operation in Amalinda and Vincent also saw several businesses shut down and several undocumented foreign nationals arrested during raids on shops, salons and wholesalers.

Authorities said more operations would continue across the metro.

Daily Dispatch