Constable in court after spate of violent incidents in Majola area

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Constable Siseko Phillips appeared in the Port St Johns Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following his arrest on Monday after a dramatic series of incidents linked to alleged stabbings, vehicle thefts and a shootout with police.

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A police constable accused of opening fire inside the newly established Majola police station outside Port St Johns and wounding the acting station commander, appeared in court on attempted murder charges.

Constable Siseko Phillips appeared in the Port St Johns Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following his arrest on Monday after a dramatic series of incidents linked to alleged stabbings, vehicle thefts and a shootout with police.

Though police initially said Phillips faced four counts of attempted murder, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and charges linked to the alleged weekend attacks, he was on Wednesday charged only with attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said further charges could still be added.

“The case was postponed to Monday for a formal bail application,” Tyali said.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the violence began at the weekend when the constable allegedly stabbed two men in separate incidents following quarrels.

Police said he also allegedly hijacked two private vehicles, crashing one and driving another into water before fleeing.

“No cases were reported at the time,” Gantana said.

On Monday, the two complainants went to the Majola police station to discuss compensation for damages allegedly caused during the incidents.

Police said the meeting turned violent when Phillips allegedly forced open a colleague’s safe, took her firearm and opened fire on station management and the complainants.

“The acting station commander was shot below the left arm and is in a stable condition,” Gantana said.

“A shootout with other members followed. The suspect fled into bushes but was later arrested.”

Any member who breaks the law will be arrested and face justice like any other suspect. No leniency

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata condemned the incident.

“This conduct is criminal and a betrayal of the SAPS uniform,” Ncata said.

“Any member who breaks the law will be arrested and face justice like any other suspect. No leniency.”

The shooting has reignited fears in the violence-plagued Majola community, a remote tea plantation area about 60km outside Port St Johns that has for decades been associated with deadly conflict, stock theft and arson attacks.

Residents said they initially believed fresh community violence had erupted when gunfire rang out through the village.

Some said they locked themselves indoors while others fled for safety.

Community leaders, including local headwoman Nkosazana Meji and ward councillor Bulelwa Mjakuja, said residents were still recovering from years of violence in the area.

Mzamomhle Traditional Council head Nkosi Mandla Meji said traditional leaders planned to meet Ncata and OR Tambo district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana to discuss the latest incident, policing challenges and relations between police and the community.

Majola has repeatedly drawn national attention because of prolonged violence in the area.

In 2023, then police minister Bheki Cele requested the deployment of the South African National Defence Force to stabilise the area after years of deadly conflict.

Authorities said 22 people were killed and about 140 homes burned down between 2000 and 2023.

The Majola police station itself only became operational in March 2025 and was established as the Eastern Cape’s 200th police station to improve policing in the troubled community.

The latest incident also comes barely a month after detective branch commander Lieutenant-Colonel Thamsanqa Livingstone Mzimvubu was shot dead in New Brighton, Mthatha, while dropping off a female colleague at her home.

Speaking at Mzimvubu’s funeral, Ncata described the killing as “a pure hit” and vowed the Hawks would pursue those responsible.

No arrests have yet been announced in that case.

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