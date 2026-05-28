Ex-BCM cemetery staff in court for burial site fraud

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Grieving families were allegedly targeted by former BCM cemetery staff. Stock photo.

Two former Buffalo City Metro cemetery employees accused of charging grieving families for burial site services and pocketing the cash appeared in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Wednesday on charges of fraud and theft.

Ntombomzi Litye, 60, and Nontando Marala, 44, were each granted R1,000 bail.

The case was postponed to June 5 2026.

“It is alleged they made misrepresentations to municipal clients requesting burial services, instructed them to pay cash and kept the money for personal gain,” said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo.

The alleged fraudulent activities took place between December 2024 and June 2025.

“As a result, the municipality was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of R344,846,” Singo said.

The matter was reported to the Hawks serious commercial crime investigation team in KuGompo City.

The investigation led to the arrest of the accused on Wednesday.

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