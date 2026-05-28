Man accused of dealing in scheduled drugs gets bail

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Sheikh Arshad, 41, appeared in court this week on charges of allegedly dealing in Schedule 2 medicines without authorisation. He was granted R2,000 bail.

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Authorities have made a breakthrough in the fight against the illegal sale of controlled medication in KuGompo City after a Hawks sting operation led to the arrest of a mini-market shopkeeper allegedly dealing in Schedule 2 medicines without authorisation.

The operation, carried out by the SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau attached to the KuGompo Hawks, resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old Sheikh Arshad following investigations into the unlawful sale of controlled medication across Buffalo City Metro.

The breakthrough comes after a recent investigation by the Daily Dispatch and its sister newspaper, the Go! & Express, exposed the widespread illegal sale of Schedule 2 medicines in the metro.

I have since received papers from the investigating officer indicating that he is in fact in the country legally. Based on this information . . . the state is not opposing the bail application

Arshad appeared in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City this week, where he was granted R2,000 bail, after his arrest last Thursday. He was represented by a Legal Aid attorney.

State prosecutor Lerato Nqinileyo told the court the state had initially opposed bail when Arshad first appeared on Friday because authorities believed he did not possess legal documentation to remain in SA.

“I have since received papers from the investigating officer indicating that he is in fact in the country legally.

“Based on this information . . . the state is not opposing the bail application,” Nqinileyo told the court.

Nqinileyo requested that bail be set at R10,000 and that Arshad report weekly to his nearest police station.

However, magistrate Luthando Screetch ruled that because the matter was now unopposed, the accused could be released on R2,000 cash bail.

“The matter is unopposed as it turned out that the applicant before court is in the country legally,” Screetch said.

“Therefore the court will release him on bail of R2,000 cash.”

The magistrate ordered that upon payment of bail, Arshad be released under strict conditions, including appearing personally in Court A at 8.30am on July 15.

He further ordered Arshad to report to the Cambridge police station every Wednesday between 6am and 6pm, from June 3.

Failure to appear in court or comply with the bail conditions would result in the forfeiture of the bail money and the issuing of a warrant for his arrest.

“He is further informed that it is also a punishable offence to fail to appear in court or fail to comply with the conditions as indicated,” Screetch said.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Arshad was identified during an intelligence-driven covert operation at his mini-supermarket on South Haven Road in Dorchester Heights.

“The arrest follows a protracted and methodical investigation initiated after law enforcement authorities received credible information indicating that an unidentified foreign national operating from the business premises was [allegedly] unlawfully selling so-called ‘sleeping tablets’ to members of the public without lawful medical authorisation or the requisite pharmaceutical licensing,” Mhlakuvana said.

He said the investigation began on March 29 when investigators conducted a controlled test purchase operation.

“During the operation, members observed individuals entering the premises and purchasing blue tablets suspected to be scheduled medication.

“The tablets were seized and subsequently subjected to forensic examination.”

Mhlakuvana said forensic analysis conducted on April 7 confirmed that the tablets were controlled medication, which could only legally be dispensed by registered pharmaceutical or medical practitioners.

He said further undercover purchases and verification operations were conducted before police executed another operation on May 21.

During the raid, police seized 97 Alprazolam tablets, 44 Adco-Dol tablets, 10 Stilpane tablets and 45 unidentified white tablets.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Control Act, relating to the unlawful possession and dealing in medicines.”

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