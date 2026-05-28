Police probe Facebook job scam after four women raped in Eastern Cape

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According to police, four women aged between 26 and 43 from Addo, Lesotho and Pietermaritzburg were raped in Lusikisiki following a 'job scam'.

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Four women have been raped after being lured to Lusikisiki in a job scam, according to police. The women, aged between 26 and 43, are from Addo, Lesotho and Pietermaritzburg.

They were allegedly lured to Lusikisiki by a fake Facebook job scheme between April and May.

Police have issued a warning to the public to be aware of possible “job scams” following the reported incidents.

“The victims say that after arriving at the Mangolwane bus stop in Lusikisiki on separate days, they were led into a nearby forest in Nyuswa locality by a male suspect, raped and robbed of their personal belongings,” police spokesperson Cpt Welile Matyolo said.

“The modus operandi is that the victim would receive a call from a lady offering her a job opportunity as a domestic worker.

“The unsuspecting victim would be informed to arrive late, as the prospective employer was not available during the day.

“The caller would further inform them that she would send a man to fetch them from the bus stop.”

Investigations are under way.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) to immediately contact Lusikisiki FCS Unit acting head Det-Cpt Flathela on 063-502-5449 or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111

Daily Dispatch