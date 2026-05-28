Students quit agricultural training as stipends dry up

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A group of nearly 30 young people enrolled in a mixed farming production learnership programme funded by the government in Komani claim they have not been paid their monthly stipends since January.

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About 30 young people enrolled in a government-funded agricultural learnership programme in Komani have refused to return to classes, claiming they have not received stipends since January and have been left struggling with debt and unpaid rent.

The programme, funded by the National Skills Fund (NSF) and reportedly managed by the Independent Development Trust (IDT), was aimed at equipping unemployed youth with mixed farming production skills in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality.

Participants said they were promised monthly stipends of R2,500 but payments had either been delayed or not made at all since the programme started.

We have tried our best to be good students and looked past the process of not being paid, which has led us to debts that we have no idea how to escape. Now we need help

In a message sent to the Dispatch, the trainees said communication with those managing the programme had broken down.

“We are on a programme funded by the Independent Development Trust. The name of the programme is mixed farming production,” they wrote.

“Our service provider is Ulwazi Training Development.

“Since it started, we have been facing communication problems and late stipend payments or non-payment at all.

“We are a group of 30 youths who are dedicated in the agricultural industry.

“We have tried our best to be good students and looked past the process of not being paid, which has led us to debts that we have no idea how to escape. Now we need help.”

The trainees said only 27 students returned after the festive season in January because some could no longer afford transport and accommodation costs.

“At times, our facilitator’s calls went unanswered and she would then let the class reps make the calls using their own money.

“But most of the time, those calls were just ignored. We sent multiple emails to everyone we thought was involved but nothing has changed.”

Class representative Philip Martins said most students had already accumulated significant debt by the time the stipends for November and December were eventually paid in January.

“You have people who stay in areas like Ndlovukazi who have to use transport to get to Komani,” he said.

“Now we cannot even pay rent or buy food for ourselves. To make matters worse, when we inquired about stipends, we were once told not to focus on them but our studies.

“But how can you do that if you cannot even afford to get to where the training is taking place because you do not have transport money?”

Martins confirmed students stopped attending after completing the theoretical component of the programme in March.

The 10-month programme reportedly consists of four months of theoretical training followed by six months of practical farm work.

Martins said trainees were being taught how to manage farms, livestock and crops.

Another participant, Ncediswa Magutyana, originally from Butterworth, said she had to borrow money from relatives to survive while studying.

“Remember, though we started in November, we only received the stipends in mid-January,” she said.

Magutyana, who has two children, said she could not even afford to buy them Christmas clothes.

“I had to beg my family to loan me money to pay rent and yet I was supposed to be getting a stipend.”

Though passionate about agriculture, she said she had since secured another job.

Questions sent to the NSF had not been answered by Wednesday afternoon.

However, Ulwazi Training Development’s Trevor Shezi denied there had been a communication breakdown between the service provider and trainees.

He confirmed stipends had not been paid for three months, but said Ulwazi had merely been contracted by the IDT to implement the programme.

“And IDT is funded by NSF. NSF normally pays 25% before the programme commences,” Shezi said.

“For them to pay the next tranche, the funded entity must submit a report with proof of how the first tranche has been spent.

“This project is national and has a lot of training entities. So when IDT submitted their reports, we are told that it did not satisfy NSF requirements.

“They were asked to correct it and it has been a struggle for IDT to get it right.”

Shezi said he believed the IDT lacked the capacity to manage a project of that scale.

“I heard that it is their first time running such a project with NSF,” he said.

“Fortunately, I do speak to NSF and IDT head office personnel. Unfortunatel,y we can’t assist because we are a third party in the project, though we are familiar with what is happening.

“In fact no-one can intervene because it’s a compliance issue.

“But last week, when I spoke to IDT national project managers, they told me they had done a resubmission and were waiting for NSF’s response.

“Hopefully, it’s going to be resolved soon.”

He also confirmed trainees were currently not attending classes until outstanding stipends were paid.

Attempts to obtain comment from the IDT on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

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