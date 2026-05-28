Traditional leader faces new murder charge after second gunshot victim dies

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The victims, all from Bhanti village, had allegedly gone to collect dry wattle wood for a funeral when shots were fired at them. Picture: 123RF

An elderly Eastern Cape traditional leader involved in a fatal shooting at the weekend is expected to be charged with an additional count of murder after a second gunshot victim died in hospital of his wounds.

The shooting took place on Sunday morning in a disputed forest area between the neighbouring villages of Godini and Bhanti, outside Ngqeleni.

Godini administrative area headman Totosi Nyangiwe Ndamase, 76, now faces two counts of murder, one of attempted murder as well as charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He is expected to apply for bail during his next appearance in the Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The three victims, all from Bhanti village, had allegedly gone to collect dry wattle wood for a funeral when shots were fired at them.

Bhanti administrative area headman Nkosi Jongi Sinde confirmed on Wednesday that a second gunshot victim had died.

“Simphiwe Mphothuwana, 29, died at the scene after he was shot in the head, and Siyasanga Zikhanye Ngwabavu, 22, died at 7pm on Tuesday at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.”

A third victim, Masande Marhawule, 30, was wounded. He has since been treated and discharged.

Ndamase was arrested on Sunday and appeared in court on Tuesday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), additional firearm-related charges were added after investigations established that one of the guns allegedly used in the shooting was not legally licensed.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Ndamase had initially claimed he possessed licences for both a pistol and a shotgun found in his possession.

However, police later established that the shotgun was allegedly unlicensed.

“Additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition in relation to the shotgun were added as he failed to produce a valid licence for the firearm concerned,” Tyali said.

Because Ngwabavu succumbed to his injuries, the attempted murder charge Ndamase initially faced is now expected to be changed to one of murder.

The deadly shooting has inflamed tensions over a long-running land dispute between the Godini and Bhanti communities.

The neighbouring villages have both claimed ownership of the forest land since 2004.

The dispute is the subject of litigation in the Mthatha High Court and is also being dealt with by traditional leadership structures in the AmaMpondo Kingdom.

Sinde said community members and leaders planned to attend Thursday’s court proceedings in large numbers.

“Now people are calling for no bail. There are two people killed and releasing a person accused of killing two people and injuring another will seem to be aborted justice,” he said.

Burial arrangements for the deceased had not yet been finalised.

Sinde said councillors from the Nyandeni Local Municipality, traditional leaders from across Western Mpondoland and community leaders were expected to attend the court case.

“All we call for is calm and leadership from both communities.

“We do not want violence, but peace and unity, and to deal with the matter maturely as related communities whose roots are entrenched with each other.

“We just hope this case will speed up the delayed processes around the land dispute.”

Daily Dispatch