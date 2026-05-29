Mthatha shouts loud and proud about hosting national football playoffs

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Winnie Madikizela Mandela mayor Daniswa Mafumbatha, sports MEC Sibulele Ngongo and KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani brief the media on the state of Mthatha's readiness for the upcoming ABC Motsepe League national playoffs.

With Mthatha gearing up to host the ABC Motsepe League national playoffs next week, King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani has implored visitors to look beyond the football on the pitch.

“Mthatha is a unique place,” he told a media briefing at the Gerald Hawkes Stadium (formerly Mthatha Stadium) on Friday afternoon.

“It is the home of the founding father of our democracy and one of the greatest statesmen the world has ever seen. We want every player, official and visitor to leave Mthatha not only impressed by football but inspired by history, culture and the resilience of our people.”

Nelani, who was joined by sports, recreation, arts and culture MEC Sibulele Ngongo, as well as Winnie Madikizela Mandela local municipality mayor Daniswa Mafumbatha, gave the latest update on the preparedness to host a national soccer event which he described as a historic moment for the town and municipality.

The playoffs, scheduled from June 1 to 7, will pit FC Ravens from Mbizana against all eight other provincial champions.

“Enjoy the tournament, and we invite them to explore the many treasures of our municipality,” Nelani urged.

“Visit Hole-in-the-Wall, one of SA’s most breathtaking natural wonders. Experience the beauty of our coastline, enjoy the hospitality of our establishments, restaurants, guesthouses and cultural attractions.

“Support local entrepreneurs and businesses. In doing so, you will contribute to the local economic development and help create opportunities for our communities.“

The mayor said national events tended to create a lot of demand for accommodation, transport, catering, retail and entertainment.

Ngongo said the entire province would put its entire weight behind FC Ravens.

SA Football Association Eastern Cape chair and NEC member Andile Ngconjana said the event was expected to contribute at least R6.5m towards the GDP of King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality.