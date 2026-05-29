Personal tragedy inspires bicycle journey from Joburg to KuGompo City

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Cyclist Alan Augustine completed a gruelling 1,007km solo journey over 23 days, overcoming harsh weather, mechanical breakdowns and personal hardship along the way.

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Despite freezing temperatures, heavy rain and repeated bicycle breakdowns, Braelyn-born cyclist Alan Augustine completed a gruelling 1,007km solo journey from Johannesburg to KuGompo City in 23 days.

He used the ride as a personal journey towards healing after grief, loss and emotional pain.

Augustine set off on May 2 with little preparation, cycling through 13 towns along the N1 and N6 routes before arriving in KuGompo City on May 24.

His original plan was to complete the trip in 12 days, but bad weather, strong winds and mechanical failures extended the journey by nearly two weeks.

The 43-year-old said he had barely cycled in the last 30 years before deciding to take on the challenge.

He bought his bicycle only two days before leaving Johannesburg and admitted that his fitness levels were poor.

“My fitness level was minus five, but my determination was 100%,” he said.

Travelling alone without a support vehicle, Augustine relied mostly on police stations for accommodation.

Along the way, strangers, followers and community members stepped in to help him whenever he faced difficulties.

In Kroonstad, in the Free State, where heavy rain and cold weather delayed his journey, followers arranged accommodation at a guest house and ensured he had warm food and shelter.

In Smithfield, after suffering three punctures in one day and walking several kilometres while pushing his damaged bicycle, sponsors from Rally SA overnighted new tyres, tubes and cycling gear to help him continue.

Every challenge I experienced, every obstacle that came up, God was there with a solution through a person

Throughout the journey, Augustine faced constant setbacks. His bicycle broke down several times, including a serious rear axle failure.

He also had a complete back-wheel collapse near Jamestown.

Despite this, he said the kindness of strangers kept him moving forward.

“Every challenge I experienced, every obstacle that came up, God was there with a solution through a person,” he said.

Augustine said the cycling trip was inspired by personal tragedy.

Two years ago, he lost his newborn son after complications with his lungs.

The loss deeply affected him and was followed by a divorce and years of emotional exhaustion caused by demanding corporate work.

“I never really had time to mourn or process everything,” he said.

He described the last two years as emotionally, mentally and spiritually difficult, adding that the experience left him feeling abandoned by God.

“For me, this journey was about healing and restoration, and I just wanted clarity of mind, direction and to reconnect with God,” Augustine said.

One of the most emotional moments came during a difficult stretch between Bloemfontein and Reddersburg, where Augustine battled strong headwinds while cycling uphill.

“I remember praying and asking God to calm the wind, and when I took the bend, the wind stopped completely. That was the moment I had an encounter with God.”

As he travelled through different towns, Augustine met many people who shared stories of faith, encouragement and kindness.

A family in Bloemfontein hosted him for several days, prayed with him and even “anointed” his bicycle before he continued his journey.

By the time he reached KuGompo City, Augustine said he felt spiritually renewed and emotionally restored.

“I achieved everything I set out to achieve; I now have clarity of mind, and I’m much closer to God.”

He also said the journey was meant to inspire his children, Alshaan and Miraan, and teach them the value of determination and consistency.

“I wanted to show them that anything is possible with hard work and commitment,” he said.

Augustine carried an 18kg backpack throughout the journey containing clothing, water, tools and toiletries, cycling between 60 and 70km daily in harsh weather conditions.

He credits Janine Blignaut, a stranger who he says became his cycle tour manager, ensuring that he had a place to stay in every city.

“I have never met Janine; she came across my social media posts, looked ahead of where I was going to next, and made calls to secure my accommodation and all the assistance I needed.”

Despite the hardships, he discovered a love for cycling and said the experience changed his life completely.

“Without determination, you never start. Without consistency, you never finish,” he said.

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