Umtiza festival brings ‘UKONGA’ production to Qonce

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The Umtiza Arts Festival is continuing its drive to bring arts and cultural experiences to communities across the Buffalo City Metro with the staging of the acclaimed production ‘UKONGA’ in Qonce this month.

The Umtiza Arts Festival is extending its drive to bring arts and culture to communities across Buffalo City Metro with the staging of the acclaimed production, UKONGA, at the Steve Biko Centre in Qonce.

Presented by iKAH (iThemba Kreativ Arts Hub), the one-hour production opened on Thursday and will go on until Saturday as part of the festival’s outreach and venue activation programme aimed at decentralising the arts beyond KuGompo City’s centre.

Inspired by Professor Leslie Hadfield’s book A Bold Profession, UKONGA explores the lives of black nurses who worked in rural Ciskei between the 1960s and 1980s during apartheid and the homeland system.

The production reflects on the resilience and sacrifices of rural nurses who served as caregivers and pillars of their communities during some of the country’s most difficult years.

Directed by theatre practitioner Xolisa Kapakati, also known as ngu-X, and choreographed by acclaimed performer Thandiwe Mqokeli, the production blends storytelling, music, movement and drama to capture both the strength and vulnerability of women whose stories are often overlooked.

Kapakati said the production drew on the experiences of nurses working under harsh conditions in rural clinics and hospitals.

“The story is about the lived experiences of nurses back in the day, where health facilities were made out of mud huts.

“The story continues into hospitals such as Bhisho Hospital, linking with the politics and healthcare conditions of the time,” he said.

Kapakati said staging the production at the Steve Biko Centre was also part of efforts to revive theatre and performance arts at the historic venue.

“The centre played a vital role in black communities during apartheid.

“We were mostly exposed to choral music rather than theatre because that was the format older generations knew.

“This is probably the first production in three years at the centre.

“The Steve Biko Centre is slowly fading away, so we are trying to revive it back to what it was popularly known for,” he said.

I felt it was fitting to have a female choreographer working with the cast because it made it easier for them to express themselves. She has worked very well with the cast

The all-female cast includes Anathi Banethi, Busisiwe Tshangana, Elethu Ngoqo, Bathandwa Diniso and Claire Miles.

Kapakati said bringing Mqokeli on board as choreographer added an important perspective to the production.

“I felt it was fitting to have a female choreographer working with the cast because it made it easier for them to express themselves. She has worked very well with the cast,” he said.

Kapakati, who is based in Thembeni in Qonce, has more than two decades of experience in theatre, arts education and community development.

He has worked with organisations including the Steve Biko Foundation and the Guild Theatre.

“I did not choose theatre, it chose me. I dropped out of school and started doing public speaking at the community centre, and people encouraged me to pursue it,” he said.

He said there were plans to take UKONGA to other festivals and communities in future, including the National Arts Festival in Makhanda.

Mqokeli, founder of VukaMatase NPC, has performed both locally and internationally and collaborated with leading choreographers including Dada Masilo and Mamela Nyamza.

Eastern Cape Help Desk co-ordinator Sinethemba Nkoloti said UKONGA formed part of the festival’s broader mission to preserve untold histories through performance, while making cultural experiences accessible across the Eastern Cape.

“Venue activation is central to the festival’s long-term vision of building sustainable cultural ecosystems across the province.

“Heritage spaces like the Steve Biko Centre carry deep historical, intellectual and political significance,” she said.

“Activating them through contemporary artistic programming allows communities to reconnect with these spaces in meaningful ways.

“It also creates opportunities for intergenerational dialogue, education, tourism and community participation.”

Through productions like UKONGA, the festival seeks to amplify voices, histories and lived experiences that deserve greater visibility

Nkoloti said the province had produced some of the country’s most influential thinkers, artists and activists, but many of those stories remained underrepresented.

“Through productions like UKONGA, the festival seeks to amplify voices, histories and lived experiences that deserve greater visibility.

“We believe the arts play a critical role in memory-making, historical reflection and social consciousness, particularly for younger generations,” she said.

Performances at the Steve Biko Centre in Ginsberg, Qonce, are at 6pm on Thursday and Friday, while the final performance on Saturday, starts at 3pm.

Tickets cost R70 and are available through Webtickets and Pick n Pay.

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