US rape-suspect fugitive to appear in Gqeberha court next week

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An American fugitive wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of two minors in Texas will remain behind bars after his case was postponed in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Friday. Stock photo.

American fugitive Robert Lee Redd junior, who is wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of two minors in Texas, will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old appeared briefly before the court on Friday following his arrest in Westbrook earlier this week during a joint operation involving the Nelson Mandela Bay detective task team and Interpol.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday, June 3, to allow for further consultations between the state and his legal team.

The state indicated that it would oppose any bail application.

During proceedings, his legal representatives requested Redd be detained at Humewood police station instead of St Albans Correctional Centre, arguing it would make consultations with their client easier ahead of his next court appearance.

The US citizen was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after a two-year search linked to allegations that he sexually assaulted two 12-year-old minors in Texas in incidents allegedly committed in 2017 and 2019

It is understood that the station commander initially refused the request for him to be held at Humewood police station.

The court ultimately ruled that he would remain detained at St Albans Correctional Centre, where consultations with his legal team would be permitted before the matter returns to court next week.

He remains in custody without bail.

The US citizen was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after a two-year search linked to allegations that he sexually assaulted two 12-year-old minors in Texas in incidents allegedly committed in 2017 and 2019.

According to police, the US embassy in Cape Town approached the Nelson Mandela Bay detective task team for assistance in tracing the man in 2024.

Police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana previously confirmed that the fugitive was expected to be extradited to the US to face charges of rape and sexual assault.

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