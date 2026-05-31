Taxman, creditors gun for Elton Jantjies

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Sars has former Springbok Elton Jantjies in its sights.

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Former Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is in the sights of the taxman, with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) having issued a letter of final demand for more than R300,000 it claims he owes, dating back to 2022.

Adding to his woes, separate court proceedings reveal that creditors have moved to attach movable assets at his Bryanston property over another unpaid debt.

The final demand from Sars was issued on May 18 and warns that failure to settle the debt within 10 business days could trigger aggressive recovery steps, including civil judgment and the attachment and sale of assets.

In the notice, Sars says the debt stems from “a tax claim received from the competent authority of Japan” and relates to the “2022 tax period”.