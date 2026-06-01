Art on the Runway brings creative scene into the spotlight

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Buffalo City’s creative community is set to come together for the launch of Art on the Runway, a cultural that blends fashion, art, food and music into an immersive social experience. Picture:

Buffalo City’s creative community is set to come together for the launch of ‘Art on the Runway’, a cultural event that blends fashion, art, food and music into an immersive social experience.

The inaugural event marks the beginning of the First Thursdays Series, a platform designed to showcase local artists, designers and creatives while offering residents an alternative to traditional nightlife and networking events.

Creative director and event co-ordinator Ruhinii Gooranah said the concept was born from a desire to create more culturally enriching social experiences in the city.

“The idea came from noticing a gap in KuGompo City for creative social experiences that blend culture, art and lifestyle in an accessible way,” Gooranah said.

“We wanted to create something that feels exciting and elevated while also supporting local talent and bringing people together.”

Hosted in collaboration with Wok & Fry and Brud & Co, Art on the Runway will feature fashion showcases, live art exhibitions, spoken-word performances, live painting demonstrations and curated food experiences, alongside opportunities for networking and conversation.

Rather than focusing on a single headline act, organisers have chosen to spotlight a broad range of local talent.

“At this stage, the focus is on showcasing emerging and established local talent rather than one singular headline act,” Gooranah said.

“We are creating a platform that celebrates the creative community within East London.”

The event will be held at Limani Gallery on Old Transkei Road, with the venue’s art and fashion displays helping to shape the evening’s atmosphere.

Guests can also expect a harvest-style dining experience, a welcome drink, a gin-and-wine table, and an environment designed to encourage social interaction and cultural appreciation.

Gooranah said the initiative is intended not only to entertain but also to strengthen the city’s creative sector by creating opportunities for artists and designers to connect with audiences and one another.

“We hope to build a stronger sense of creative community in KuGompo City while offering audiences something refreshing, inspiring and culturally meaningful,” she said.

Preparations for the event have included venue coordination, creative direction, collaboration with artists and designers, content creation and the development of partnerships.

Although this is the first Art on the Runway event, organisers hope it will evolve into a recurring platform that continues to support local culture and creative talent.

The event is expected to attract a diverse audience, including young professionals, entrepreneurs, fashion enthusiasts, artists and those looking for a different social experience.

“The event is open to anyone who appreciates creativity, fashion, art and culture,” Gooranah said.

“We want people to leave feeling inspired and connected.”

Art on the Runway takes place from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday, June 4, at Limani Gallery, 85 Old Transkei Road, KuGompo City.

Tickets cost R250 per person and include food and a welcome drink. Attendance is limited and tickets are available through Quicket.