Decade to end pit toilets — NPO steps in for Lusikisiki school

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The WeSolve4x Foundation, in collaboration with corporate partners, handed over 10 new toilets, a dignity hub, a drilled borehole, school-wide water distribution systems, and a community water tower at Babheke Primary School in Lusikisiki. Picture: SUPPLIED

As the Eastern Cape education department warns it could take another decade to eradicate pit toilets from schools across the province, a nonprofit organisation and its corporate partners have stepped in to provide sanitation facilities at one of the affected schools in Lusikisiki.

The intervention at Babheke Primary School in Jambeni village comes as thousands of pupils in more than 800 schools across the province continue to rely on unsafe pit latrines.

The Dispatch reported last week that 846 of the province’s 4,958 schools still have pit toilets, with only 66 earmarked for upgrades during the current financial year.

In response to parliamentary questions from ANC MPL Asanda Tebekana, the department said it faced a sanitation backlog of R3.6bn and it could take more than 10 years to eliminate the problem.

Against this backdrop, the WeSolve4x Foundation, in partnership with SOS NPO and Old Mutual Insure, recently handed over a new sanitation and water infrastructure project at Babheke Primary School.

The project includes 10 new toilets, a dignity hub, a drilled borehole, a school-wide water distribution system and a community water tower.

The ablution facilities also include a shower and solar-powered hot water.

The school had relied on dilapidated pit latrines, with more than 100 pupils and teachers sharing just five unsafe toilets.

According to the partners, more than 30 schools in the area have been identified as requiring similar interventions.

Principal Bukeka Rasonti said young children had often been forced to relieve themselves in nearby bushes because the existing facilities were unsafe.

Three of the pit toilets were built in 2004 and the remaining two in 2025.

“The use of pit toilets was not safe, and as a result boy learners had not used them,” Rasonti said.

She said the new facilities would help restore the dignity of both pupils and teachers.

WeSolve4x CEO Tsietsi Ngobese said the initiative was inspired by a traumatic experience in which he witnessed a child fall into a pit latrine.

“When I saw that child fall, I realised we cannot teach mathematics to children who are terrified of the very facilities they use.

“We are calling on all stakeholders to join us in this mission.

“We must collectively restore the dignity of our pupils and ensure that tragedy never strikes these schools again,” Ngobese said.

He said the organisation had identified 33 high-priority schools, including Babheke Primary, that required urgent intervention to meet national norms and standards and eliminate the remaining sanitation backlog.

“WeSolve4x remains committed to ensuring every school is a safe environment for learning and growth, working alongside the government to fullfil the president’s vision of a pit-toilet-free education system.

“We would like to thank Old Mutual Insure for supporting us on the building of the toilets at Babheke Primary School,” he said.

Ngobese also called on government, businesses and communities to work together to improve conditions at schools.

Shelley Humphreys, CEO of SOS NPO and the Out of the Blue programmes, said the organisation had spent the past decade advocating for safe water access and dignified sanitation in schools across SA.

“Education and protection of our children is fundamental for a bright and healthy future.

“We are always very proud to be working alongside WeSolve4x and corporate partners, who care and commit to immediate actions,” Humphreys said.

She said the organisation continued to support collaboration between the public and private sectors to tackle SA’s water and sanitation challenges.

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